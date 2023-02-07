Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man's leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
WKRN
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening.
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
WSMV
Robertson Co. drowning victim off ventilator after nearly dying
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, the mom of a 17-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a Robertson County dam has given an update on her daughter’s condition. Last month, Cheyanne Walters was with her friend when first responders say she fell in and was pulled by the current. They say her friend, risking her own life, jumped in to save her.
WSMV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
10-story mixed use development coming to Clarksville
Millan Enterprises is in the beginning stages of the project at Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville.
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
Metro Police arrest man in connection with early morning shootings at church
A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at a church along Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to the building.
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
Tennessee woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
fox17.com
Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
whopam.com
Lou Slaughter
(84, Elkton) Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slaughter’s Cemetery in Clifty. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge.
