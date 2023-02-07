Read full article on original website
18-year-old wanted for alleged role in murder of McLean County 20-year-old
Troopers are searching for William C. Arant, 18, of Island on charges of murder and first-degree burglary. KSP said he is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.
WTVW
Evansville man accused of screwdriver stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and spoke with the...
Car Thief Jumps from Moving Car – Plays ‘Hide and Seek’ with Indiana Police
One suspect believed to have stolen a black Mercedes thought he could evade authorities in Southern Indiana. Spoiler: He failed. On Wednesday evening, Evansville Police Department's third shift Motor Patrol unit took to the streets to locate black Mercedes that had been stolen and was reportedly in the area. In a post shared on Facebook, the department detailed the evening as its events unfolded.
wevv.com
Man convicted of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County smiles and waves at sentencing Friday
A Gibson County judge has sentenced a man to nearly five decades for the 2019 molestation of a young child. Prosecutors announced Friday that James A. Cox had been sentenced to 48 years for child molestation and being a repeat sex offender. Authorities say 38 years of the sentence given to Cox on Friday was for the child molestation charge, with the other 10 years being added for having a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction.
Evansville woman connected to toddler’s fentanyl overdose sentenced
(WEHT) - One of the people arrested after a three-year-old overdosed in Evansville, has now been sentenced.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
Vanderburgh County man charged for incident that killed sister
Officials say Daniel Smith, the Evansville man accused of backing over his sister in a car, has been charged with Reckless Homicide.
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man hit by truck
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. They say that happened on Carithers Road around 12:08 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies say the man was taken to a hospital with multiple bone fractures.
Wave 3
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
wrul.com
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
Evansville man arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug and firearm charges
(WEHT) - Mount Vernon Police arrested an Evansville man on Friday, after reportedly finding methamphetamine and a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
wrul.com
Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft
A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
wevv.com
Kentucky family seeking donations after the unexpected death of a loved one
The family of the 20-year-old victim found dead in McClean County is asking for the community's help. Kentucky State Police found Steven Powell at a home in Calhoun Thursday morning, with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach. Powell's family says, as they begin funeral arrangements they are asking for...
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
vincennespbs.org
Police close road in search of suspect who wasn’t there
A portion of Main Street in Petersburg was shut down Thursday as police conducted an investigation. Petersburg police say it all started Thursday morning when they were told of an incident involving neglect of an infant. They conducted a welfare check due to complaints of alleged drug use and domestic...
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Evansville man arrested for confinement and violating protective order
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with confinement, intimidation and domestic violence with a protective order.
