Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Zane Smith Should Take Note of How Front Row Motorsports Is Doing a Driver Dirty
Front Row Motorsports has bumped David Gilliland out of six of his scheduled Cup Series rides in favor of Zane Smith. The post Zane Smith Should Take Note of How Front Row Motorsports Is Doing a Driver Dirty appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Katherine Legge will enter Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2023
Katherine Legge will attempt to return to the Indy 500 for the first time in 10 years as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced she would be entered in the No. 44 Dallara-Honda for the race’s 107th running. Legge has two Indy 500 starts, most recently a 26th-place finish in...
Kyle Busch’s Son Set to Race at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The Busch family is a family of racers. Kyle and Kurt Busch grew up racing with their dad, and now Kyle’s son is next in line. You have probably seen Brexton at a NASCAR race with his dad or even racing himself. Born in 2015, the box stock racer has amassed more than his fair share of wins.
racer.com
Gilliland on the rebound after losing full-time status with Front Row
Todd Gilliland was set to run another full season in the NASCAR Cup Series until Front Row Motorsports told him a few months ago it wasn’t happening. While Gilliland will run most of the schedule in the No. 38 Ford, the organization is also giving Zane Smith time in the car. Smith will run at least six races in the No. 38, which has a charter. The first race that Smith takes over the car from Gilliland will be at Phoenix Raceway next month.
racer.com
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor
The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023. Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
racer.com
GM’s Reuss and IMSA’s Doonan set for Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction ceremony
Fresh off of presiding over the biggest edition of the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the 61-year history of the legendary endurance race, General Motors President Mark Reuss and IMSA President John Doonan will returns to the spotlight in Daytona Beach at next month’s 35th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing.
Lofta Announces Sponsorship of Emerling-Gase Motorsports for Three NASCAR XFINITY Series Races
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Lofta, the sleep wellness company redefining the path to diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the sponsorship of Joey Gase and the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team for three 2023 NASCAR XFINITY series races. Along with financial contributions, Lofta will support the Emerling-Gase pit crew team with an in-depth, at-home sleep study to optimize and help drive the team’s overall performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005252/en/ Lofta sponsors Emerling-Gase Motorsports for three NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Car #35 sporting Lofta Logo for first race on February 25 at AutoClub Speedway in Fontana, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
2023 Motorsport Events To Mark on Your Calendar
2023 has some incredibly exciting events for motorsports fans to look forward to. From world famous events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans to the Grand Prix of Great Britain - there’s a huge number of events that 2023 has in store. To help you get...
FOX Sports
Katherine Legge to return to Indy 500 with Rahal team
Katherine Legge will attempt to qualify for her third Indianapolis 500 this year — her first IndyCar race since 2013 — in a car fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Legge will enter the race in the No. 44 Honda with sponsorship from Hendrickson, a global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems.
Kyle Busch Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing announced today that Kyle Busch will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to compete in select events for the team during the 2023 season. Busch, the all-time-record holder for wins in the NXS who previously announced his retirement from the series in 2021, will compete in five events for Kaulig Racing, beginning at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet.
Filling The Shoes: Timms Signs on for USAC Midget Championship Run with KKM
Ryan Timms delivered in becoming the youngest ever USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winner back in 2021. Now the 16-year-old from Oklahoma City, Okla. will vie to become the division’s youngest ever driving champion as he takes the reins of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 for a full run at the USAC National Midget championship in 2023.
FOX Sports
Zane Smith looks for second truck series title while driving part-time in Cup
Zane Smith has a little bit of a luxury that many other prospects don't have in NASCAR. With a 2023 schedule that features a full Craftsman Truck Series season and then seven NASCAR Cup races, he can focus on results in trucks and take more of a learning approach in Cup.
racer.com
Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT
Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.
conceptcarz.com
Carbon Fiber McLaren Trio Leads Final Entries For Broad Arrow's Inaugural Amelia Auction
• McLaren trifecta leads a lineup of desirable supercars on offer, which also includes a carbon series 2021 Ford GT, a Porsche 959 Komfort, a Porsche Carrera GT, and more. • Complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow's inaugural Amelia Auction, March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island now available here.
WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Offer Daytona 500 Advice to Travis Pastrana
The Daytona 500 isn’t that far away and there are a lot of cars attempting to qualify, including Travis Pastrana with 23XI Racing. As far as action sports professionals go, Pastrana is one of the greatest to ever live. He wants a shot at NASCAR‘s Great American Race.
Jesse Love set for NASCAR Truck Series debut
Toyota development driver set for ARCA and Truck Series in 2023. TRICON Garage has signed Jesse Love to compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. The Toyota development driver will run three races in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Love won the ARCA Menards Series west championship in...
speedonthewater.com
Offshore Racing’s Most Affordable Imports Are In A Class Of Their Own
A native of New York now living in North Carolina, Rich Luhrs has a history in smaller performance boats including 21-foot Shadows and Challengers. He’s also a fan of outboards, having owned and raced a Switzer Wing among other go-fast hulls powered by clamp-on motors. Luhrs also happens to...
Comments / 0