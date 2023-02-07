Todd Gilliland was set to run another full season in the NASCAR Cup Series until Front Row Motorsports told him a few months ago it wasn’t happening. While Gilliland will run most of the schedule in the No. 38 Ford, the organization is also giving Zane Smith time in the car. Smith will run at least six races in the No. 38, which has a charter. The first race that Smith takes over the car from Gilliland will be at Phoenix Raceway next month.

1 DAY AGO