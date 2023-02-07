ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races

NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Gilliland on the rebound after losing full-time status with Front Row

Todd Gilliland was set to run another full season in the NASCAR Cup Series until Front Row Motorsports told him a few months ago it wasn’t happening. While Gilliland will run most of the schedule in the No. 38 Ford, the organization is also giving Zane Smith time in the car. Smith will run at least six races in the No. 38, which has a charter. The first race that Smith takes over the car from Gilliland will be at Phoenix Raceway next month.
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023. Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Lofta Announces Sponsorship of Emerling-Gase Motorsports for Three NASCAR XFINITY Series Races

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Lofta, the sleep wellness company redefining the path to diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the sponsorship of Joey Gase and the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team for three 2023 NASCAR XFINITY series races. Along with financial contributions, Lofta will support the Emerling-Gase pit crew team with an in-depth, at-home sleep study to optimize and help drive the team’s overall performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005252/en/ Lofta sponsors Emerling-Gase Motorsports for three NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Car #35 sporting Lofta Logo for first race on February 25 at AutoClub Speedway in Fontana, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Katherine Legge to return to Indy 500 with Rahal team

Katherine Legge will attempt to qualify for her third Indianapolis 500 this year — her first IndyCar race since 2013 — in a car fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Legge will enter the race in the No. 44 Honda with sponsorship from Hendrickson, a global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems.
Kyle Busch Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing announced today that Kyle Busch will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to compete in select events for the team during the 2023 season. Busch, the all-time-record holder for wins in the NXS who previously announced his retirement from the series in 2021, will compete in five events for Kaulig Racing, beginning at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet.
Filling The Shoes: Timms Signs on for USAC Midget Championship Run with KKM

Ryan Timms delivered in becoming the youngest ever USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winner back in 2021. Now the 16-year-old from Oklahoma City, Okla. will vie to become the division’s youngest ever driving champion as he takes the reins of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 for a full run at the USAC National Midget championship in 2023.
Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT

Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.
Jesse Love set for NASCAR Truck Series debut

Toyota development driver set for ARCA and Truck Series in 2023. TRICON Garage has signed Jesse Love to compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. The Toyota development driver will run three races in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Love won the ARCA Menards Series west championship in...

