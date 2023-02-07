Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Man shot in head Saturday night at apartment complex
PEORIA, Ill. – A shooting Saturday night near a Peoria apartment complex has left one person injured. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. close to Lexington Hills Apartments on Oakcrest Drive. Police say a shots fired call there led to the discovery of a man inside a vehicle parked...
1470 WMBD
Man hospitalized with stab wound in neck
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in the neck early Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria Police. They say they got the call just before 3:30 a.m., when the man was taken there by private vehicle. Police didn’t specifically say where it...
1470 WMBD
State Fire Marshal investigating Bartonville fire
BARTONVILLE, Ill. — A fire in Bartonville Thursday night has displaced the home’s residents. Bartonville Fire officials say firefighters arrived just after 5 p.m. at McClure Court. Heavy smoke and fire reportedly started in the basement and spread to the first floor. Extra support was called in from...
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
1470 WMBD
Former Sully’s Bar location eyed for hotel development
PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of the downtown area that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street.
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Officers back on job after fatal shooting, no charges to be filed
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says a police-involved shooting in Peoria last October was justified. Hoos Friday afternoon released a statement indicating that no charges will be filed against Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller. Hoos’ statement indicates Samuel Vincent Richmond...
1470 WMBD
South Peoria residents opposed to proposed senior housing complex
PEORIA, Ill. – South Peoria residents are less than pleased with what they say is a city proposal to build a senior living complex in their neighborhood. There is no such plan on the City Council’s agenda Tuesday night, but a meeting was held Saturday at the Southside Community Center.
