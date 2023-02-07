Read full article on original website
Michigan officials react to unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron
LAKE HURON, MI-- After all the fanfare over a recently shot-down Chinese spy balloon being shot down near South Carolina and the airspace over Lake Michigan locked down by the FAA earlier today, another unidentified object has been shot down by the U.S. Military over Michigan’s Lake Huron.
See breathtaking images of Michigan’s largest waterfall in winter
PARADISE, MI-- For those looking for an adventure and willing to brave the cold and snow, Tahquamenon Falls is definitely a place to put on your winter getaway list. As you walk down the plowed path to the Upper Falls, you can hear the rushing water. And when the falls come into view draped by a snowy backdrop, it is breathtaking.
No work done to turn half-built hotels, vacant for 4 years, into apartments near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly a year after getting approval to turn half-built hotels in Fruitport Township into apartments, the developer has done nothing to move the project forward. Stellar Hospitality started construction on what was to be hotels near the Lakes Mall in 2018, but stopped in 2019...
Michigan fourth graders get state park field trip in Whitmer budget
LANSING, MICH. – Among the parks and recreation plans within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget is a new program for all Michigan fourth graders to get a state park field trip. The governor outlined her state spending recommendations this week in a record $79 billion Michigan budget proposal...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
Mackinac Island’s Original Murdick’s Fudge to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning show
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - One of Mackinac Island’s best-known fudge shops will be getting some love in the national spotlight on Sunday morning - and also sharing some history on this sweet treat. The “CBS Sunday Morning” show this weekend is teaming up with Original Murdick’s Fudge to show...
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
Powerball results for 02/11/23; jackpot worth $37 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $37 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 11. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 13 will be worth $45 million with a cash option of $23.7 million. The...
Michigan Democrats take a victory lap at convention, reelect leader
Michigan Democrats unanimously reelected their chair Lavora Barnes to a third term leading the party, in a “celebratory” convention as Democrats revel in their first year controlling state government in four decades. “This is a product of your time and treasure: a Democratic majority in your state House.”...
