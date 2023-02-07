ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

The Flint Journal

Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
WLUC

Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
kisswtlz.com

Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident

An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
abc12.com

72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
MLive

Hoyt Park outhouse race still scheduled despite soggy Saginaw conditions

SAGINAW, MI — Mother Nature won’t stop one of the most celebrated events in the Hoyt Park ice skating season, organizers said. While warm weather will mean no ice for ice-skating or snow for sledding at the downtown Saginaw park, planners said the annual “outhouse race” will continue as planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
The Saginaw News

Bay City redefines truck routes, see if your road is on the list

BAY CITY, MI - In an effort to better protect its roadways, Bay City approved an ordinance that better defines its truck routes. During the Monday, Jan. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission considered an ordinance amendment that aimed to clarify truck routes within the city. The commission voted to approve the amendment after receiving the ordinance amendment for a second reading and hosting a public hearing.
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

