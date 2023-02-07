Read full article on original website
Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
WLUC
Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
abc12.com
72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
Hoyt Park outhouse race still scheduled despite soggy Saginaw conditions
SAGINAW, MI — Mother Nature won’t stop one of the most celebrated events in the Hoyt Park ice skating season, organizers said. While warm weather will mean no ice for ice-skating or snow for sledding at the downtown Saginaw park, planners said the annual “outhouse race” will continue as planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
More closures planned for Independence Bridge throughout February
BAY CITY, MI - More closures are planned as the ball starts rolling on the Independence Bridge rehabilitation. Bay City Bridge Partners, the private company rehabilitating Independence Bridge, announced several closures for the structure. “We ask for your continued understanding as we prepare Independence Bridge for the shift of traffic...
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
WNEM
Saginaw man dies after being ejected from vehicle during multi-vehicle crash on US-10
MONITOR TWP., MICH. (WNEM) – A Saginaw man is dead following a crash on US-10 Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles. The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on US-10 near the I-75 overpass. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, a 39-year-old Saginaw man, was...
‘Blood just start shooting everywhere,’ testifies Saginaw man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend
SAGINAW, MI — After going to a local bar and having some drinks to commemorate a birthday, a Saginaw couple walked back to their home. Not long after, an argument arose between the two, culminating with the man suffering a stab wound that left his internal organs exposed and the woman accused of trying to kill him.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
Bay City redefines truck routes, see if your road is on the list
BAY CITY, MI - In an effort to better protect its roadways, Bay City approved an ordinance that better defines its truck routes. During the Monday, Jan. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission considered an ordinance amendment that aimed to clarify truck routes within the city. The commission voted to approve the amendment after receiving the ordinance amendment for a second reading and hosting a public hearing.
WNEM
Police respond to ‘hoax active shooter’ threat at Nouvel, other schools across state
SAGINAW Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies responded to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday for reports of an active shooter. It ended up being a hoax, as police agencies responded to similar calls at schools across the state. While the threats appeared to be...
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Saginaw, Flint stores as list grows
SAGINAW, MI — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings, including for its Saginaw and Flint locations. Company officials updated a list of stores slated for closure on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The list now includes Bed Bath & Beyond stores located at 4420 Bay Road in Saginaw Township and 3605 Miller Road in Flint.
Celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 at the Krzysiak’s House Paczki Polka Palooza Party
BAY CITY, MI — Calling all paczki lovers: Bay City’s Krzysiak’s House Family Restaurant will celebrate Fat Tuesday 2023 with its annual Paczki Polka Palooza Party Tuesday, Feb. 21. The party, to take place from 5 a.m. to noon on Fat Tuesday, will include a breakfast buffet...
