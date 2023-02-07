The all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been revealed in US spec at this year's Chicago Auto Show. The USDM reveal takes place five months after the third generation of the crossover was revealed in Japan last year, with the US getting a new Sport trim replete with unique styling elements. Based on the Subaru Impreza Hatchback, the sport trim is akin to the Impreza 2.5 RS that revived a classic nameplate for the new generation. But like that 2.5 RS revival, the Crosstrek Sport isn't as impressive as we might have hoped.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO