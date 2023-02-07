Read full article on original website
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Arrives In America With New 2.5L Engine And Sport Trim
The all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been revealed in US spec at this year's Chicago Auto Show. The USDM reveal takes place five months after the third generation of the crossover was revealed in Japan last year, with the US getting a new Sport trim replete with unique styling elements. Based on the Subaru Impreza Hatchback, the sport trim is akin to the Impreza 2.5 RS that revived a classic nameplate for the new generation. But like that 2.5 RS revival, the Crosstrek Sport isn't as impressive as we might have hoped.
Autoweek.com
2024 VW Atlas Loses Its V6 but Gains a More Powerful 4-Cylinder
Volkswagen's three-row Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport get a "major refresh" for the 2024 model year, and the biggest development is under the hood. Last year, you could get an Atlas with a V6, but the '24 model will only offer a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo TSI. Inside, the...
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 VW Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport Facelift Ditches The VR6 For New High-Power Turbo-Four
Volkswagen has introduced a range of substantial updates to its Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for the 2024 model year, and the changes go beyond just a few styling upgrades as VW has overhauled the interiors of both models and replaced both previous engine options with an all-new one.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: The 362 HP Family SUV That Seats Seven Adults in Comfort
ToyotaIf the Highlander wasn't quite enough for you, Toyota has sprinkled on a bit more of everything for its larger mid-sized SUV.
Carscoops
Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine
The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
conceptcarz.com
Carbon Fiber McLaren Trio Leads Final Entries For Broad Arrow's Inaugural Amelia Auction
• McLaren trifecta leads a lineup of desirable supercars on offer, which also includes a carbon series 2021 Ford GT, a Porsche 959 Komfort, a Porsche Carrera GT, and more. • Complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow's inaugural Amelia Auction, March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island now available here.
3 Spacious Midsize Luxury SUVs for 2023
These spacious midsize luxury SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Genesis GV80, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the 2023 Lincoln Aviator. The post 3 Spacious Midsize Luxury SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
