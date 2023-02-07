ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Arrives In America With New 2.5L Engine And Sport Trim

The all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been revealed in US spec at this year's Chicago Auto Show. The USDM reveal takes place five months after the third generation of the crossover was revealed in Japan last year, with the US getting a new Sport trim replete with unique styling elements. Based on the Subaru Impreza Hatchback, the sport trim is akin to the Impreza 2.5 RS that revived a classic nameplate for the new generation. But like that 2.5 RS revival, the Crosstrek Sport isn't as impressive as we might have hoped.
INDIANA STATE
Autoweek.com

2024 VW Atlas Loses Its V6 but Gains a More Powerful 4-Cylinder

Volkswagen's three-row Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport get a "major refresh" for the 2024 model year, and the biggest development is under the hood. Last year, you could get an Atlas with a V6, but the '24 model will only offer a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo TSI. Inside, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend

When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine

The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
MotorBiscuit

3 Spacious Midsize Luxury SUVs for 2023

These spacious midsize luxury SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Genesis GV80, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the 2023 Lincoln Aviator. The post 3 Spacious Midsize Luxury SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy