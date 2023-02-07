ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

1961 Bentley S2 Continental Receives 400-HP EV Conversion

1961 Bentley S2 Continental EV Conversion By Lunaz. It also receives an adjustable suspension and disc brakes. Lunaz specializes in taking classic British cars and converting them to run on electric powertrains. The company's latest creation turns a...
msn.com

Ineos Planning Three New Models By Decade's End

Two of them will be fully electric. Ineos Automotive – the company that builds the Grenadier off-roader – has an ambitious plan to launch no fewer than three new utilities by the end of the decade. Those three vehicles will be positioned very differently and will cover a wide scope of potential customers. According to a new report, the first to arrive from the trio will be a small electric off-roader.



