ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Woman Shares Sweet Story of How Her 'Uber' Driver Saved Her Life

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkZpM_0kfCVdKM00

People are quick to share awful experiences they've had with Uber drivers- and to be fair, sometimes it's important to warn other people when it's a safety issue. However, not enough people openly share the positives of great Uber drivers. This story, however, is different.

TikTok beauty influencer @becccamooore recently met up with an Uber driver she had ridden with once before. Why? Because a year ago to the day, that man saved her from a serious predicament.

@becccamooore

most insane year ever!!! we are living proof everything happens for a reason :). strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet!! #coachella #uber #storytime

♬ Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day

This guy is a true gem. According to Becca's original story, she had her keys, phone, and wallet robbed from her at Coachella , and with nothing to go on, her hotel concierge called her an Uber to get her to a phone store. The man who picked her up, Raul, could have done the bare minimum, but instead he spent his whole day helping Becca- helping her file a police report, showing her how to track down her phone, and even buying her food. She was in a bad position in a dangerous area, but Raul went above and beyond to make sure she was OK.

One good turn deserves another, and Becca, deeply indebted to Raul, wanted to help him as well. She learned that his daughter, Myra, had cancer and was undergoing chemo at the time. Using her platform, Becca set up a GoFundMe to help his family with their medical expenses, and at this time, it's surpassed its original goal by over $100,000! Kindness is so rarely properly rewarded in this world, so we're so glad to see that these two found each other and helped each other out. What started as a terrible day for Becca became a lifelong bond between the two of them.

Becca's followers were happy to see an update to their story. "I may not believe in a higher power, but I do believe that life sometimes does something so [that] good people can be helped," mused @tarmon_gaidon. "He looks so much happier. I’m sure all the help with his daughter took a lot of weight off his shoulders. Beautiful," praised @kaitlynn_luckey.

Raul was a true hero to Becca when she needed one, and luckily, Becca was able to return the favor. We're happy to see how far the two of them have come within a year. So don't forget to celebrate your awesome Uber drivers- they don't hear it often enough!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
RadarOnline

14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online

A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy