Woman Shares Sweet Story of How Her 'Uber' Driver Saved Her Life

People are quick to share awful experiences they've had with Uber drivers- and to be fair, sometimes it's important to warn other people when it's a safety issue. However, not enough people openly share the positives of great Uber drivers. This story, however, is different.

TikTok beauty influencer @becccamooore recently met up with an Uber driver she had ridden with once before. Why? Because a year ago to the day, that man saved her from a serious predicament.

This guy is a true gem. According to Becca's original story, she had her keys, phone, and wallet robbed from her at Coachella , and with nothing to go on, her hotel concierge called her an Uber to get her to a phone store. The man who picked her up, Raul, could have done the bare minimum, but instead he spent his whole day helping Becca- helping her file a police report, showing her how to track down her phone, and even buying her food. She was in a bad position in a dangerous area, but Raul went above and beyond to make sure she was OK.

One good turn deserves another, and Becca, deeply indebted to Raul, wanted to help him as well. She learned that his daughter, Myra, had cancer and was undergoing chemo at the time. Using her platform, Becca set up a GoFundMe to help his family with their medical expenses, and at this time, it's surpassed its original goal by over $100,000! Kindness is so rarely properly rewarded in this world, so we're so glad to see that these two found each other and helped each other out. What started as a terrible day for Becca became a lifelong bond between the two of them.

Becca's followers were happy to see an update to their story. "I may not believe in a higher power, but I do believe that life sometimes does something so [that] good people can be helped," mused @tarmon_gaidon. "He looks so much happier. I’m sure all the help with his daughter took a lot of weight off his shoulders. Beautiful," praised @kaitlynn_luckey.

Raul was a true hero to Becca when she needed one, and luckily, Becca was able to return the favor. We're happy to see how far the two of them have come within a year. So don't forget to celebrate your awesome Uber drivers- they don't hear it often enough!

