The Kansas City Police Department is slated to receive by far the largest slice of Kansas City’s $2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year – $280 million. The KCPD’s budget comes from the city’s general fund, which amounts to about $610 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The general fund takes up 30% of the city’s total budget, and funds most city departments.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO