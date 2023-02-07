ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February

TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
Despite funding dispute, Kansas City police get more money in proposed budget

The Kansas City Police Department is slated to receive by far the largest slice of Kansas City’s $2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year – $280 million. The KCPD’s budget comes from the city’s general fund, which amounts to about $610 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The general fund takes up 30% of the city’s total budget, and funds most city departments.
