ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC

Have a bad driving record? Here are the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers

If you're categorized as a high-risk driver by your car insurance company, you'll likely pay more than the average driver. There are several reasons why you could be considered a high-risk driver. It may be because of your driving record — think having a history of tickets, accidents or DUI/DWI convictions. Or it may be because of certain characteristics, such as if you're a young or inexperienced driver or have poor credit.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments

With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNBC

Ether drops after SEC's staking crackdown, and Goldman outlines blockchain vision: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs, discusses the bank's strategy for crypto's underlying technology.
CNBC

Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data

The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC

CNBC News Corrections

Correction: SVB MoffettNathanson is the name of the financial services firm. An earlier version of this story misstated the name.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the music streamer jumped 3.6% after news that ValueAct has taken a stake in the company. Spotify recently reported fourth-quarter results that showed strong user growth. — The travel company's stock toppled 8.6% after falling short of analysts'...
CNBC

Gold inches higher as market looks to U.S. inflation data next week

Gold inched higher on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce. Investors await U.S. consumer price data...
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for the long haul

Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession

In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield rises, traders look ahead to key U.S. inflation data

The 10-year Treasury yield rose Friday as investors looked to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.745% after rising by more than 6 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy