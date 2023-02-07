Read full article on original website
Here’s when you should expect to receive your tax refund in 2023, according to the IRS
Jan. 23, 2023 marked the beginning of tax season as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Last year, Americans received an average refund of $3,253 for their 2021 tax returns, NBC News reported. While we have yet to see how the average refund size...
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
Have a bad driving record? Here are the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers
If you're categorized as a high-risk driver by your car insurance company, you'll likely pay more than the average driver. There are several reasons why you could be considered a high-risk driver. It may be because of your driving record — think having a history of tickets, accidents or DUI/DWI convictions. Or it may be because of certain characteristics, such as if you're a young or inexperienced driver or have poor credit.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Tax pros still in limbo after IRS tells millions who received state rebates to pause filings
If you received a state tax rebate or payment in 2022, it's unclear whether the funds are taxable on your federal return. The IRS last week told affected taxpayers to pause on filing returns until the agency provides further guidance. In the meantime, tax professionals are in limbo until the...
What investors need to know about ‘staking,’ the passive income opportunity at the center of crypto’s latest regulation scare
Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it. On Thursday, Kraken, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, closed its staking program in a...
Ether drops after SEC's staking crackdown, and Goldman outlines blockchain vision: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs, discusses the bank's strategy for crypto's underlying technology.
Lyft's recovery stalls amid weak guidance and pricing wars
CNBC's Deirdre Bosa joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to report on Lyft. The shares of the ride-hailing company plunged after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday.
Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data
The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC News Corrections
Correction: SVB MoffettNathanson is the name of the financial services firm. An earlier version of this story misstated the name.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the music streamer jumped 3.6% after news that ValueAct has taken a stake in the company. Spotify recently reported fourth-quarter results that showed strong user growth. — The travel company's stock toppled 8.6% after falling short of analysts'...
Pre-tax vs. Roth 401(k): Deciding which to use for retirement is trickier than you think
The choice between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) contributions may be trickier than you expect, financial experts say. While pre-tax 401(k) deposits offer an upfront tax break, the funds grow tax-deferred, meaning you'll owe levies upon withdrawal. By contrast, Roth 401(k) contributions happen after taxes, but your future earnings grow tax-free.
Gold inches higher as market looks to U.S. inflation data next week
Gold inched higher on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce. Investors await U.S. consumer price data...
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for the long haul
Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
Hybrid workers earn more than remote and in-person workers, according to new research—here's why
Your commute — or lack thereof — could be hindering your earning potential. Hybrid workers who spend one to four days in the office a week earn more than people with fully remote or in-person jobs, according to recent data from WFH Research. The research, conducted by Jose...
Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
10-year Treasury yield rises, traders look ahead to key U.S. inflation data
The 10-year Treasury yield rose Friday as investors looked to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.745% after rising by more than 6 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was...
