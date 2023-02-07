ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations

Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Five bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles, including an unlikely first TD scorer

It's finally here. The Super Bowl LVII battle between the NFL's top playoff seeds and conference champions -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- will happen at State Farm Stadium in just a few days. Patrick Mahomes, fresh off his second NFL MVP award win, will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak by league MVPs who play in the big game, while the Eagles are looking to become the second team in NFL history to win two Super Bowls in a six-year span with a different quarterback and head coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII: Staff Predictions

Football season ends on Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII. Both are looking for their second title in the past six seasons. Only one former Notre Dame player is on either roster. Quarterback Ian Book is the third stringer for the Eagles. Forty-five former Fighting Irish players have won a Super Bowl. Will Book become No. 46? As predicted by most, Book is the first quarterback from the 2021 draft class to reach Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets by NFL expert: This 5-way same-game parlay pays 19-1

After two weeks of build-up, Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs finally kicks off Sunday, and a record 50.4 million American adults are projected to bet on the game, according to the American Gaming Association. Bettors have hundreds of Super Bowl bets to choose from, and Super Bowl prop bets make up almost all of them. Those include the first touchdown scorer (the Chiefs' Travis Kelce is the +550 favorite) and whether the coin toss will come up heads or tails (both are -101). Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks or Super Bowl same-game parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders explains challenges of recruiting Florida talent to Colorado: 'It's really not that cold'

High-level success in college football starts with high-caliber players, and first-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders is already winning in that all-important category. Sanders delivered for the Buffaloes in his first recruiting cycle despite a short turnaround, hauling in the nation's fifth-best transfer class and No. 21 overall class, according to 247Sports.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy