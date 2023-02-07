Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bombshell cocktails for February
This February edition of Where to Drink, our monthly roundup of fun cocktails and drinks to try, is anything but run-of-the-mill. It's a quintet of unexpected sips you'll find in unexpected locations, none of which are traditional bars. Some of these drinks have alcohol, but some do not. Here is our out-of-the-ordinary Where to Drink for February: Beyond Booze Beverage Co. Pop-up vendor specializes in drinks that are alcohol-free (AF). It's a collaboration from Reid Robinson and Julie Wade Robinson, who previously owned two bars in Richardson; and Andrea Benningfield and Jennifer Benningfield, general manager at Brewed, the coffee shop at Novel Bishop...
Hallelujah to Ascension Coffee opening in former East Dallas chapel
Coffee is brewing on the east side of Dallas with the arrival of Ascension Coffee, which is opening at 9353 Garland Rd. on Saturday, February 18.Ascension is the local chain with seven locations across DFW. This location is the one going into the former historic White Rock Community chapel, which was saved by residents and now has been restored.Ascension debuted in the Design District in 2012, serving coffee, wine, and a menu of food all day. President Bill Schaffler says in a statement that opening in this area on the east side of town has been on their wish list.“As...
Wild $20M Southlake mansion tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. A peek inside the $20 million Southlake mansion going wild on social media. One of the most expensive homes in Texas is on the market for $20 million in Southlake - and it's drawing more than a little attention on social media. And, no wonder: The opulent 31,000-square-foot mansion, at 1469 Sunshine Ln., features such over-the-top amenities as a full-size basketball court, bowling alley,...
Chinese restaurant Fortune House plumps dumplings on Greenville Ave Dallas
An acclaimed Chinese restaurant from Irving has expanded to Dallas: Fortune House, known for its soup dumplings, noodles, and authentic Shanghainese dishes, has opened a second location on Lower Greenville, at 2010 Greenville Ave. #B, next to HG Sply Co. The restaurant is in soft opening mode, and occupies a space with Asian food history: It was briefly home to a Chinese restaurant called Gung Ho, which closed in mid-2020. Fortune House is perhaps most famous for its pan-fried pork buns — plump round dumplings with a soft dough on top and a delectably crunchy brown crust on the bottom. Those alone...
3 Dallas restaurants make Texas Monthly's list of best new spots in the state
Texas Monthly editor Patricia Sharpe has published her list of Texas' Best New Restaurants in 2023. Numbered one to 10, it’s open to establishments that opened between December 1, 2021 and December 1, 2022, and it must be a restaurant's first Texas location. Notably, it’s Texas Monthly’s the magazine's first ranked list of best new restaurants since 2020. Due to the challenges restaurants faced in 2021 and 2022, the magazine shared a longer list of favorite dishes and drinks from restaurants across the state. Now, the article has returned to its familiar format. Two Dallas restaurants make the top 10: Revolver Taco...
Cult fave Bojangles fried chicken chain breaks ground on first Dallas location
To great anticipation, a favorite Southern fried chicken chain is finally coming to Dallas (and Texas!): Bojangles, a chain based in Charlotte, NC will break ground on a location in Frisco, slated to open this spring.According to a release, this is one of six locations opening in the DFW market, as the brand makes its debut in the Lone Star State.The chain has plans to open restaurants across North Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin Counties.For those unfamiliar with their reputation, Bojangles was founded in 1977 and enjoys a strong following across the Southeast.It's known for its biscuits, breaded chicken,...
Bagel expert weighs in on the 8 best bagels in Dallas right now
Editor's Note: Lila Levy has earned her bagel expertise the hard way: by diligently eating bagels nearly every week. Bagels are in her DNA dating back to her childhood. For this story, she's hit all the local shops to come up with the eight top bagels in Dallas. ----------------------------------- If you're someone who likes bagels, then Dallas is the place to be right now. Thanks to a wave of bagel shops that have opened in the past few years, we get to be fussy about our bagels again, something we haven't been able to do since the untimely demise of Bagelstein's, RIP. A...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just more than a week away, and some restaurants and bars are already ready to celebrate. On the list: two Valentine’s-themed sip-and-shop events, a Valentine’s cookie pairing with beer or hard seltzer, and a sparkling Galentine’s Day party that comes with bubbly and bites. (Looking for the best V-day dining options? That list is here.) The Super Bowl lands on Sunday, too, and there’s a watch party with a buffet for the occasion.Tuesday, February 7For the Love of Wine Dinner at Carrabba’s Italian GrillAll locations of the Italian chain will host a...
Dismal winter traffic shutters Hurtado Barbecue location in Little Elm
An award-winning barbecue concept has closed a location: Hurtado Barbecue, the small local chain owned by husband-and-wife Brandon and Hannah Hurtado, closed its location in Little Elm at 100 Hardwicke Ln.The restaurant shared the news in a Facebook post, stating that its last day was Sunday, February 5."It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," their post said. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn't recover.""We're still open in Arlington and Fort...
9 heartwarming art openings in Dallas-Fort Worth this February
As our thoughts turn to love and Valentines Day, Texas artists get to show some real heart this February. Several exciting group exhibitions bring to life themes both familiar and novel. Meet the artists or simply view their work to warm your spirit as we wait for the arrival of spring. Here are nine must-see exhibitions to visit in February, in order of opening date.28th Annual "El Corazón"Bath House Cultural Center, through March 4This longstanding tradition brings the work of local and regional visual artists to the Bath House Cultural Center each year in collaboration with Jose Vargas, who has...
Cattle Baron's bows down to empress Shania Twain for iconic 50th Dallas ball
Let's go, girls. Cattle Baron’s Ball has landed its biggest star yet - Shania Twain - to headline its landmark anniversary 50th anniversary gala.Dallas' ultimate Western-glitz party is headed back to Southfork Ranch for 2023, with superstar Twain entertaining on the Andrews Distributing Main Stage and Texas country-rock giant Randy Rogers Band playing the VIP party.The ball — set for Saturday, October 14 — works out nicely with Twain's schedule; she'll be playing a show on her world tour at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena the night before. (She's also bringing the tour to Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on July 21,...
Duran Duran looks to the future with expansive tour coming to Dallas
English new wave band Duran Duran has made plans for an expansive version of "The Future Past Tour" in 2023, which include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, June 10. They will visit 26 cities across North America over the course of four months, starting on May 27 at a festival in Napa Valley, California. In addition to the Dallas stop, they will also play in Austin on June 6 and The Woodlands on June 9.The longer arena tour is in contrast to their 2022 tour, which only went to 11 cities, including a lone Texas...
Frontier Airlines clears cheap, unlimited travel pass for takeoff from Dallas-Fort Worth this summer
Cheap flights are at North Texas travelers' fingertips as Frontier Airlines offers its all-you-can-fly summer and annual passes. The “Go Wild” passes really do offer unlimited flights to unbounded destinations — both international and domestic — starting May 2.Both passes are currently deeply discounted. The summer pass, which runs from May 2 to September 30, is available for $399 (compared with $999), and the year-round pass starting on the same day is going for $1,299 (formerly $1,999).This deal is best for people who travel light and plan fast. Booking options allow domestic flights to be purchased one day in advance,...
Opal Lee, 96-year-old 'Grandmother of Juneteenth,' honored with portrait at Texas Capitol
Dr. Opal Lee, the treasured 96-year-old Fort Worth activist known as "The Grandmother of Juneteenth," now has her portrait hanging alongside other Texas heroes in the state Capitol in Austin.Lee's portrait was unveiled in a ceremony in the Texas Senate chambers on Wednesday, February 8. According to reports from inside the chamber, the crowd gave her resounding applause.Lee has become just the second Black American whose portrait hangs on the walls of the state Capitol, behind Barbara Jordan, the first African-American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and first Black congresswoman from the South. It's also reportedly the first...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 1