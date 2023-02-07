Tony Romo responds to his critics

It was not that long ago that Tony Romo was viewed as the best and most informed color commentator in the NFL, but the former Dallas Cowboys star faced some criticism over his approach this past season. He insists he is not letting that bother him.

In an interview with Connor Toole of Bro Bible that was published on Monday, Romo was asked if he has consciously made any significant changes since he began his broadcasting career five years ago. He said he is always trying to evolve and offered a theory on why more people have criticized him now that he has been in the announcing game for a while.

“At first, they’d mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it’s fun,” Romo said. “When you’re young and you come out and you’re good, then you’re dealing with more expectations. You find out some people don’t like you and some people want you to do things differently and do this and that instead.”

Romo added that he “can’t please everyone” and said he feels the critics have just been more vocal than his supporters now that he has been around for a while.

“The thing is, the people who really love you aren’t gonna keep going out of their way to say, ‘I love you.’ They’re not going to keep tweeting ‘he’s the best’ every week, right?” Romo said. “So, that goes away and then you hear more negative stuff, but that’s just noise.”

What Romo did not address is the recent report that his bosses at CBS have some concerns about him . CBS executives supposedly staged an intervention of sorts last offseason to try to make sure Romo was better prepared in 2022.

One longtime sports media executive had some unflattering things to say about Romo a few months ago. Many have since followed suit with similar critiques. Some viewers feel that Romo’s analysis has become less detailed and insightful.

Romo has a massive contract with CBS , so the network has to find a way to make it work with him.

H/T Awful Announcing

