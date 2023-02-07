ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo responds to his critics

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tI3s2_0kfCVKkf00

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Television announcer Tony Romo following the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It was not that long ago that Tony Romo was viewed as the best and most informed color commentator in the NFL, but the former Dallas Cowboys star faced some criticism over his approach this past season. He insists he is not letting that bother him.

In an interview with Connor Toole of Bro Bible that was published on Monday, Romo was asked if he has consciously made any significant changes since he began his broadcasting career five years ago. He said he is always trying to evolve and offered a theory on why more people have criticized him now that he has been in the announcing game for a while.

“At first, they’d mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it’s fun,” Romo said. “When you’re young and you come out and you’re good, then you’re dealing with more expectations. You find out some people don’t like you and some people want you to do things differently and do this and that instead.”

Romo added that he “can’t please everyone” and said he feels the critics have just been more vocal than his supporters now that he has been around for a while.

“The thing is, the people who really love you aren’t gonna keep going out of their way to say, ‘I love you.’ They’re not going to keep tweeting ‘he’s the best’ every week, right?” Romo said. “So, that goes away and then you hear more negative stuff, but that’s just noise.”

What Romo did not address is the recent report that his bosses at CBS have some concerns about him . CBS executives supposedly staged an intervention of sorts last offseason to try to make sure Romo was better prepared in 2022.

One longtime sports media executive had some unflattering things to say about Romo a few months ago. Many have since followed suit with similar critiques. Some viewers feel that Romo’s analysis has become less detailed and insightful.

Romo has a massive contract with CBS , so the network has to find a way to make it work with him.

H/T Awful Announcing

The post Tony Romo responds to his critics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 24

dude
5d ago

He doesn’t need to respond. He’s got the job, the network seems to be OK with him, he’s making a boatload of money; why would your/our meaningless nobody statements matter. He didn’t need to say a word.

Reply
8
Delisa Brown
5d ago

I love Tony Romo and I think he does a awesome job

Reply(2)
19
Rose mary Vigil
5d ago

he played for the Dallas Cowboys but has nothing good to say about them always putting them down all negative

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had very festive outfit for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ wife is known for being one of the quarterback’s most enthusiastic supporters, and she was certainly dressed for the occasion at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Brittany Mahomes shared some photos of her outfit prior to the big game between her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. You would not have... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had very festive outfit for Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
The Spun

Micah Parsons Reveals The 1 Player He Wants Cowboys To Sign

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. The team is littered with Pro Bowl caliber players on that side of the ball, including Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch. One of those Pro Bowlers, Micah Parsons, has revealed his choice to add to an already stacked team - ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement

The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Hilarious Comment About Life In Colorado

Deion Sanders is enjoying his transition to life in Boulder. During an appearance with The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the new Colorado football coach admitted that he's loving the cold weather and lack of crime. In doing so, Coach Prime released a gem of a comment about the police presence in ...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl

Charles Barkley will have a lot at stake on Super Bowl Sunday. The retired NBA icon revealed this week on “The Steam Room Podcast” that he is betting a large amount of money on Super Bowl LVII. Barkley said that he will “probably” put $100,000 on the Philadelphia Eagles to win. “I’ll probably bet 100... The post Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes responds hilariously to question of pursuing Tom Brady legacy

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, over the years, has played outstanding football, and because of his brilliance on the field, the Chiefs won a Super Bowl in 2020. Even this season, the quarterback has played with a lot of authority and took his team over the line o multiple occasions, allowing the Chiefs to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs have interest in 1 notable veteran QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been left with a major void after Tom Brady retired, and they may try to fill it with one of the top veteran quarterbacks on the free-agent market. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Bucs will explore the possibility of signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Their salary cap... The post Report: Bucs have interest in 1 notable veteran QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
201K+
Followers
24K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy