Thousand Oaks, CA

Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued

By Key News Network
 5 days ago

Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGSgv_0kfCVFL200
Gabriel Pabon / KNN

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Moorpark Road in the city of Thousand Oaks just after 2:00 a.m., Feb. 7.

A solo male occupant was located trapped inside a Toyota SUV and required extrication by fire personnel. The patient was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The male advised deputies that three small dogs were in the vehicle and that two were missing.

Firefighters rescued one of the three dogs from inside the vehicle.

A family member of the victim stated off-camera that all three dogs had been recovered and were unharmed.

According to witnesses, the solo occupant of the second vehicle – a BMW SUV – was seen fleeing the scene just after the crash.

Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

