Auburn in the NBA: Isaac Okoro has been playing better basketball of late

Isaac Okoro has been heating up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Isaac Okoro was off to a rough start for the Cleveland Cavaliers, which led to him losing some minutes.

The former Tiger is on a three-game tear of late, averaging 14.7 points per game which is a significant increase from his season average, which is just over six.

His best game of this three-game stretch came against the Indiana Pacers, where Okoro scored 20 points on 7-9 shooting. He was 3-4 from beyond the arc and added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

One thing that has been consistent with Okoro throughout his short NBA career has been his defense.

This has helped him stay on the court even though the offense hasn't developed as quickly as many would have hoped.

Okoro has been shooting it well from deep lately, as his three-point percentage is 40% over his last ten games, raising this percentage almost four points from his season average.

He is also shooting 58.9% from the field over his last ten games, which is a massive increase from his season percentage of 50.

Okoro's Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the league, with a 34-22 record. You will certainly see this team make a run in the postseason.

It would be exciting if Okoro's hot streak could continue throughout the rest of the season, and he could play some quality basketball during the postseason.

Regardless of how he plays, it will be a joy to watch a former Auburn Tiger suit up in the NBA playoffs.

