Podcast: QB Chatter, what is next for the 2024 class?

Auburn football will have quarterback chatter happening until Robby Ashford, TJ Finley, Holden Geriner, or a potential transfer comes in during the May transfer portal period wins the starting job. Hugh Freeze has made it clear that he is asking for more of his quarterbacks during the 2023 college football season. The Auburn Tigers will have a heavily monitored spring that could lead to countless storylines.

The 2024 Auburn football recruiting class is starting to take shape after winning the battle for Walker White. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are making sure they don't get outworked for the next two cycles.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. The two discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, speculation, and more.

