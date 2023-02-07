Read full article on original website
Welding Demonstration
Boy Scout Troop #0657 for Special Needs Boys attended a welding demonstration held at Clarendon College. Mark Simmons, Director of Industrial Maintenance and Welding, introduced the Troop to the world of welding. “The boys will learn how to do basic welding and how to cut pieces of metal,” Simmons said....
Need an Adjustment? Dr. Jack Dr. Albracht Has Your Back!
Dr. Jack Albracht has been running his own chiropractic business, Albracht Chiropractic of Pampa, since August 6th, 1990. Dr. Albracht has had an interest in chiropractics since a young age. His father, Dr. John Albracht, had been a chiropractor since 1955 and ran his own practice, Albracht Chiropractic Clinic, in Amarillo before his passing in 2002.
Seeking New Members
Pampa’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1657 is looking for new members to join. Any veteran who served honorably in any foreign war is welcomed to join. Post Commander, Richard “Rick” Dunn, spoke about the importance of gathering new members as well as maintaining the VFW Post in Pampa. Dunn served in the U.S. Army for 12 years and was stationed in Vietnam for three years.
