Alabama State

Inmate Didn’t Suffer After Aborted Lethal Injection That Leads To His Fail Execution, Alabama Attorney General Says

By Rj Fabiana
orangeandbluepress.com
 5 days ago
Colette Hardaman
5d ago

Half the story. Inmates in our prisons get drugs inside. Their veins get frail doing drugs anyway and tightening up makes the veins harder to insert a needle. Use the experienced medical staff and get it done the first time.

