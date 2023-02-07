Read full article on original website
2 Kidnapped Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket a Year After Abduction: Police
Two Missouri children were found inside a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida almost a year after they were abducted, authorities said. Brooke and Adrian Gilley were discovered at the store with their noncustodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, last week, according to a statement shared on the High Springs Police Department’s Facebook page.
