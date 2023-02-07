Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi talks land purchase, staffing and school vouchers

(Fargo, ND) -- The 16th annual Giving Hearts Day is sharing its results with the community following the second largest year for donations in the event's history. Giving Hearts Day, a day of giving for hundreds of charities across the Upper Midwest, received over $26,046,73055 in donations from 41,737 donors. This is in addition to more than 1,717 people pledging volunteer hours and 101 goods being given to more than 560 charities. Pat Traynor, CEO of Dakota Medical Foundation and co-sponsor of Giving Hearts Day, says amount of good that can be done with the nearly 26 million dollars will absolutely change lives.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO