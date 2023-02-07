Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi talks land purchase, staffing and school vouchers

Read full article on original website
Two Ben Franklin Middle School students advance to state spelling bee competition
(Cass County, ND) -- Two Ben Franklin Middle School students will be headed to the State Spelling Bee in Bismarck following their Cass County win. Eighth grader Chinmay Gopi and Seventh Grader Luna Gasevic are advancing to the state tournament, and will be competing against 98 other competitors for the final spell-off. Another Ben Franklin Middle School student, Mia Heinrich, finished third place. The State champion will represent North Dakota in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
West Fargo Public Schools recipient of $5,000 donation from Haley's Milk Run
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools recently received a $5,000 donation from Haley’s Milk Run, a local nonprofit focused on providing milk to elementary school learners throughout the region. The donation ensures learners have access to milk for their daily milk breaks. The $5,000 is being allocated...
Fargo residents comment on cancelation of proposed pedestrian bridge project
(Fargo, ND) -- Downtown residents are largely divided following the cancelation of the proposed pedestrian bridge earlier this week. Several Fargo residents are sharing their thoughts following the city commissions decision to cancel the project. Fargo City Commissioner John Strand says the decision comes after "immense public feedback" was heard in opposition against the construction of the bridge. The project would have built a pedestrian and biking bridge from City hall, over 2nd St. N and the adjacent flood wall, and connect to a bike path along the riverfront.
Moorhead area business leaders ask State Senator Rob Kupec to "kill" paid leave bill
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota State Senator Jon Kupec heard from Moorhead area business leaders Friday, who are asking him to oppose paid leave legislation now being considered by lawmakers. "We're finally seeing some traction, we're finally seeing some things start to turn, and I worry that something like this is...
West Fargo water usage rates increasing $0.40 per 1,000 gallons
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo water usage rate is increasing $0.40 per 1,000 gallons. The new rate for a typical residential water user is now $7.40 per 1,000 gallons.The monthly fixed charge, typically $7.25 for a residential customer, will stay the same. The increase is due...
Moorhead Parks and Recreation Spring and Summer brochure is live
(Moorhead, MN) -- Registration is officially open for Spring and Summer events within the Moorhead Parks and Recreation Department. The Spring and Summer Brochure is available online, and copies will be placed at the Moorhead Center Mall, City Hall, the Parks and Recreation office, Hjemkomst Center and various local grocery stores.
Giving Hearts Day raises $26 million dollars for over 560 charities in 16th annual day of community generosity
(Fargo, ND) -- The 16th annual Giving Hearts Day is sharing its results with the community following the second largest year for donations in the event's history. Giving Hearts Day, a day of giving for hundreds of charities across the Upper Midwest, received over $26,046,73055 in donations from 41,737 donors. This is in addition to more than 1,717 people pledging volunteer hours and 101 goods being given to more than 560 charities. Pat Traynor, CEO of Dakota Medical Foundation and co-sponsor of Giving Hearts Day, says amount of good that can be done with the nearly 26 million dollars will absolutely change lives.
Attempted robbery leads to arrest at gas station in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is behind bars after attempting to rob a gas station in Downtown Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that officers were called to the Petro Serve Gas Station in the 300 block of Main Avenue just after 1 p.m. Saturday for for reports of a robbery.
Fargo Police Department: Suspects in attempted Gunderson's robbery arrested in Michigan on Conspiracy to Commit Robbery charges
(Fargo, ND) -- Two suspects in an attempted robbery are in custody in Michigan following a chaotic morning in Fargo and West Fargo on Wednesday. The Fargo Police Department is announcing the arrest of two suspects who are accused of attempting to rob Gunderson's Jewelry Store on Wednesday. Authorities say Dajuan Marcellus, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, and Kordaryl Cross, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, were both arrested on Thursday on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. The suspects were arrested in their home state, after agencies notified the Michigan State Police.
2-11-23 The Hockey Guys
Jeff Bredahl, Eddie Christian, Dean Wilson, and Dr. Phil Johnson recap hockey action from Friday night, talk UND men's hockey, and discuss other notable games around the country. The Guys are joined by Concordia College Women's Head Coach Maureen Greiner to talk about her team and some big news about...
