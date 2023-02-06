Read full article on original website
NCWV forester shares some tips on how to try to avoid a brush fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several brush fires broke out across North Central West Virginia. West Virginia Division of Forestry service forester with Harrison, Barbour and Taylor counties, Dan Cooley, said it’s common to see brush fires on a windy day. “On days like today. You have a little bit...
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
