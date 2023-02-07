ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

1350kman.com

Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing

Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
WAMEGO, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70

RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted Kansas robbery suspect

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
ABILENE, KS
Little Apple Post

3 accused in May shooting death in Salina

Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman on May 7, in Salina. The Salina Police Department announced Wednesday that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29; Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24 and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, all of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

3 arrested in Salina deadly shooting case from May 2022

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department confirmed three arrests made over the past couple weeks in connection with a May 2022 deadly shooting case in the city. U.S. Marshals arrested two of the suspects, found in Arkansas and Missouri. In the most recent arrest on Monday, Feb. 6,...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police make arrest for arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

3rd man arrested in connection to killing of soldier in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Guns, ammo and cash taken in Kansas home burglary

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that include guns, ammunition and cash taken from a central Salina home Thursday. A 50-year-old Salina man told police that he left for work at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 900 block of Merrill Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, he found his kitchen window broken and the firearms and ammunition missing, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

FBI Presence in Salina

Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning. KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street. Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

$500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

