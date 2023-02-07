MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO