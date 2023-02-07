Worth the pain: Joe Thomas on verge of highest honor after brilliant, dependable career

Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?
Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Notion He Won't Retire In Same Offseason As Tom Brady
Former quarterback Tom Brady and former edge rusher J.J. Watt retired from the NFL this offseason and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years' time. Both will share the stage in Canton, Ohio as first-ballot Hall of Famers in 2028. After Brady announced his ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
SB Nation
TRENT DILFER has the audacity to say Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers ‘aren’t impressive’
Trent Dilfer, whose defining career moment was game-managing his way to a win in Super Bowl XXXV, decided to narrow his focus on weird targets: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. “The modern day game does not impress me. It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback, and when you can’t reroute receivers, and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
5 Worst Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history
Over the last 56 Super Bowls, we have witnessed some incredible quarterback play, and also some lopsided signal caller performances.
Ranking the New York Giants' Five Super Bowl Appearances
The New York Giants have appeared in five Super Bowls, winning four. How does each game stack up? Here's one person's opinion.
‘Waiting For Brady’ Now Playing At Fox Sports During Super Bowl Week
PHOENIX – “Waiting for Brady.”. That’s not as catchy a title as the new comedy “80 for Brady.” But it accurately describes the mood here among Fox Sports executives and staffers. According to Fox, Tom Brady won’t appear on the network’s Sunday coverage of Super...
Sean Payton Addresses Terry Bradshaw's Kyler Murray Comments With Kay Adams
Sean Payton on Kay Adams' show discussing Terry Bradshaw's interview yesterday.
Video: Jets Star Has Honest Admission About Adding Aaron Rodgers
Even though Aaron Rodgers has not yet officially announced whether or not he plans to return to the NFL in 2023, it's little secret that a few teams are trying to trade for the legendary quarterback. One of those is the New York Jets. A report emerged last week that Jets general manager Joe Douglas ...
FOX Sports
Terry Bradshaw to Russell Wilson: 'Listen to Sean Payton'
Russell Wilson had what was by far his worst season as a starting quarterback in 2022. The nine-time Pro Bowler set career lows across the board while guiding the Broncos to a 5-12, last-place finish in the AFC West. The whole operation with Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett looked cooked more so than it was cooking, as the club's title aspirations spiraled immediately and Hackett was dismissed after just 15 games.
atozsports.com
Where Lawrence Taylor ranks Reggie White as an all-time defender
Despite playing for the New York Giants, Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is one of the NFL’s all-time greats. In a sport with constant debate, everyone seems to agree that Taylor is the best defender in the history of the game. That being said, Taylor has his own...
Rob Gronkowski to the Giants? Retired legend jokes about comeback
Rob Gronkowski retired from football in 2022, but in a deal proposed to Brian Daboll, he jokes that he could come back. While suited up for pickleball with Eli Manning, the former tight end tells Daboll over the phone that if the head coach beat him in a match, he would join the New York Giants.
Chronicle-Telegram
Cavaliers: Rubio finding form, bringing "Ricky Magic"
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio is playing his best basketball of the season. The veteran has helped Cleveland win three in a row and four of its last five heading into the game against the Detroit Pistons tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pistons are 14-41, worst in the Eastern Conference.
