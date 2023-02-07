Read full article on original website
Head-on crash on US 54 kills two, New Mexico State Police say
The crash took place between Tularosa and Carrizozo.
krwg.org
Local officials weigh in on firearm legislation
This year during the New Mexico Legislative session, multiple bills have been put forth regarding firearm-related legislation. This comes as New Mexico’s firearm-related deaths are on the rise, with a jump of 55% from 2010 to 2020, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Miranda Viscoli is the...
krwg.org
It’s time to expand Indigenous access to the ballot
Indigenous communities across the U.S. are being denied the full measure of our civil rights, including the right to fully participate in the democratic process. Native Americans make up at least 12% of New Mexico’s population, but you’d be hard-pressed to find that representation in any sector within the state — especially in the political arena.
krwg.org
Officials need to explain more about response to Amelia Baca's death
Amelia Baca is still dead. She was killed April 16th, 2022, by Las Cruces Police Officer, Jared Cosper. He’s back on duty since November, although not on patrol. The city government has still not explained why Cosper is back on the job. The city has also never explained why the first video the city showed us was a propaganda piece edited to defend the officer – not to share the facts and seek the right course of action. Apparently Cosper’s conduct was acceptable to the city administration.
Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm legislation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday likely won’t be the busiest day at the Roundhouse, but there are some interesting bills being discussed in committee. February 11, legislators are set to consider several gun bills. Firearm offenses There’s already been intense debate at the Roundhouse around gun bills. But Saturday, the House Consumer & Public Affairs […]
Santa Fe Reporter
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and to exchange favors, seeking sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. Otero, a Republican elected as Torrance County clerk in 2020, was replaced in office last month by a decision of the board of county commissioners. The all-Republican board says Otero went missing from work and abandoned her duties. Linda Jaramillo was appointed in her place to serve as clerk through 2024. Jacob Candelaria, an attorney for Otero, called the misconduct allegations by the State Ethics Commission “outlandish, sexist and politically motivated,” and said that Otero has not abandoned her elected post.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Central El Paso bar accused of repeated criminal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Central El Paso bar that has allegedly been a recurrent source of criminal activity since 2019. “Cantina Cazadores” was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a district court judge approved a temporary restraining order against the bar […]
Roundhouse Roundup: Abolishing the Public Education Department
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate over education in New Mexico is ramping up. Already, legislators debated ways to provide more educational options to kids. And Friday, February 10, legislators are scheduled to debate letting voters remove the Public Education Department (PED). Replacing PED Today, the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to debate Senate Joint […]
newmexicopbs.org
Doctors Leaving New Mexico
02.10.23– The panel talks through the growing problem of doctors and healthcare workers leaving our state, exploring some of the reasons behind the dwindling numbers and trying to find solutions. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist:. Dede Feldman, fmr. NM State Senator. H. Diane Snyder, fmr. NM State Senator.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
cbs4local.com
Worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded using force on child
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — In a CBS4 exclusive, a former childcare worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded the moment another daycare worker appeared to use force against a child. Alexis Arzabal was able to record the incident with her phone. Arzabal said since she...
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
krwg.org
NMSU's Annual Research and Creativity Week has more for everyone - February 21-25, 2023
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Research Council Chair, and Professor of Food Science and Technology, Dr. Efren Delgado, about NMSU’s Annual Research and Creativity Week, February 21-25. The theme this year, “Research and Creativity Across Borders,” will include interdisciplinary, regional, national, and international research. There will be over 160 presentations, and several keynote speakers. The entire community will have the opportunity to participate in cultural events starting Monday evening, February 20th with a poetry reading at Grounded in downtown Las Cruces, as well as musical events at NMSU’s Atkinson Recital Hall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. More information and schedule of events available at https://research.nmsu.edu/News/RCW/index.html.
Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan
(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter
90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole
Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and
