Pampa’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1657 is looking for new members to join. Any veteran who served honorably in any foreign war is welcomed to join. Post Commander, Richard “Rick” Dunn, spoke about the importance of gathering new members as well as maintaining the VFW Post in Pampa. Dunn served in the U.S. Army for 12 years and was stationed in Vietnam for three years.

PAMPA, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO