thepampanews.com
Welding Demonstration
Boy Scout Troop #0657 for Special Needs Boys attended a welding demonstration held at Clarendon College. Mark Simmons, Director of Industrial Maintenance and Welding, introduced the Troop to the world of welding. “The boys will learn how to do basic welding and how to cut pieces of metal,” Simmons said....
Seeking New Members
Pampa’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1657 is looking for new members to join. Any veteran who served honorably in any foreign war is welcomed to join. Post Commander, Richard “Rick” Dunn, spoke about the importance of gathering new members as well as maintaining the VFW Post in Pampa. Dunn served in the U.S. Army for 12 years and was stationed in Vietnam for three years.
Enjoy a Night of Dinner and Dancing at Saint Vincent de Paul’s Annual Fundraiser
Saint Vincent de Paul’s 18th annual fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 11th this year. Dr. Jack Albracht, Pampa’s renown Chiropractor, is the President of the Perish Council for Saint Vincent de Paul as well as the chairman for the fundraiser. Dr. Albracht spoke about how the...
Recuperate with Pampa Therapeutic Massage
Teresa Vainrib, owner of Pampa Therapeutic Message, has an exceptional massage therapist career. With nearly 29 years of massage experience, Vainrib is dedicated to the improvement of the physical wellness of her clients. Though Vainrib has been certified and conducting massages since 1994, it was in 2000 that Vainrib officially...
Gerald Dean Reagan
Gerald Dean Reagan, 79 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully passed away in her home while her son sat at her side early on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Randolph and Celia Raines. The Raines family...
