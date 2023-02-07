Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses holiday safety, scams, and contract negotiations
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses holiday safe practices, scams, and contract negotiations. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
Judges order new trial for Syracuse teen convicted of killing teen during $40 pot sale
Syracuse, N.Y. — At 15 years old, Benjamin T. Kemp was accused of killing a man he decided to rob during a $40 marijuana sale. Kemp was convicted, but after serving a year and seven months in prison he’s now going to get a new trial.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Syracuse kindergarten student found with gun magazine, ammo in backback
A gun magazine and ammunition were found in the backpack of a kindergarten student in upstate New York on Monday, school officials said.
whcuradio.com
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
Trio of 17-year-olds arraigned for murder after Syracuse victim shot in head, crashes into house
Syracuse, NY -- One 17-year-old is accused of opening fire during a robbery-turned-murder last October on Syracuse’s North Side, with two other 17-year-olds charged as accomplices to the slaying. The accused shooter, Tremaine Davis, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder indictment that carries a possible sentence of up to...
waer.org
Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural
A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
18-year-old killed in Oxford crash
Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
cnycentral.com
B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer said Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
