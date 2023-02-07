ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Police Department discusses holiday safety, scams, and contract negotiations

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses holiday safe practices, scams, and contract negotiations. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
CORTLAND, NY
Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural

A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
SYRACUSE, NY

