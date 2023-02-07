Read full article on original website
thepampanews.com
Welding Demonstration
Boy Scout Troop #0657 for Special Needs Boys attended a welding demonstration held at Clarendon College. Mark Simmons, Director of Industrial Maintenance and Welding, introduced the Troop to the world of welding. “The boys will learn how to do basic welding and how to cut pieces of metal,” Simmons said....
thepampanews.com
Recuperate with Pampa Therapeutic Massage
Teresa Vainrib, owner of Pampa Therapeutic Message, has an exceptional massage therapist career. With nearly 29 years of massage experience, Vainrib is dedicated to the improvement of the physical wellness of her clients. Though Vainrib has been certified and conducting massages since 1994, it was in 2000 that Vainrib officially...
thepampanews.com
Gerald Dean Reagan
Gerald Dean Reagan, 79 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully passed away in her home while her son sat at her side early on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Randolph and Celia Raines. The Raines family...
thepampanews.com
Need an Adjustment? Dr. Jack Dr. Albracht Has Your Back!
Dr. Jack Albracht has been running his own chiropractic business, Albracht Chiropractic of Pampa, since August 6th, 1990. Dr. Albracht has had an interest in chiropractics since a young age. His father, Dr. John Albracht, had been a chiropractor since 1955 and ran his own practice, Albracht Chiropractic Clinic, in Amarillo before his passing in 2002.
thepampanews.com
Seeking New Members
Pampa’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1657 is looking for new members to join. Any veteran who served honorably in any foreign war is welcomed to join. Post Commander, Richard “Rick” Dunn, spoke about the importance of gathering new members as well as maintaining the VFW Post in Pampa. Dunn served in the U.S. Army for 12 years and was stationed in Vietnam for three years.
