Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets

The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Former Steelers Javon Hargrave, JuJu Smith-Schuster on big stage at Super Bowl

A few weeks before he can strut into free agency, Javon Hargrave can wobble onto the field at the Super Bowl. Hargrave was affectionately dubbed “J Wobble” by teammates upon being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. But five days after turning 30, Hargrave could cap his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles by earning a Super Bowl ring.
Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets

The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
Three potential cuts for the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers — one of 14 teams over the NFL’s $224.8 million salary cap in 2023 — have a bit of work to do to go from $21.079 million over the cap to cap-compliant by the start of the season. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his $31.62 million cap hit and $59.46 million in guaranteed salary could determine how Green Bay approaches free agency and the draft. The Packers still have a few options to help create some wiggle room money-wise.
49ers QB Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans

The evidence continues to mount that Brock Purdy is indeed him. Speaking with Rob Maaddi of the AP this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers QB gave an interesting take on the notoriously ruthless Philadelphia Eagles fans, whom he played in front of during the NFC title game. “It was electric,...
Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets

The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
Shannon Sharpe Names His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Coaches

During this Friday's edition of Undisputed, Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe revealed his Mt. Rushmore of NFL head coaches.  At the top of the mountain is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl champion still has some gas left in the tank at this stage in his career. ...
