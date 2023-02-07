The Suns just signed Terrence Ross pending after he was bought out by the Orlando Magic. How does this move affect the race in the West?. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns have a made big move, signing wing player Terrence Ross to a deal that will enable him to join the roster by March 1 playoff eligibility date. The Mavs were the front-runners to sign Ross but the Suns ended up getting him in a huge victory for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and company.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO