What’s keeping you and your sweetheart from catching the next flight to a tropical destination to celebrate Valentine’s Day among palm trees, peaceful beaches, and perfect pools of warm blue water? I mean besides the cost of airfare, finding someone to watch your kids for a long weekend and that big project you have to finish at work. Hold on now! Because today’s guests shared the perfect remedy for that achy feeling you’ve got right now. Greta Stewart is the marketing director at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and Lyn Bartlett is the director of The Spa at Grand Falls that rivals anything you will find down south. They stopped by to tell us about their many services and amenities that will have both you and your special someone pampered to perfection.

LARCHWOOD, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO