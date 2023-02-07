Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 12th
DAVIS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a small town shopping experience in Davis, SD. The Indoor Vintage Market is taking place at four shopping locations, all within walking distance, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items for sale include antiques, vintage, salvaged, up-cycled, furniture and home decor. The Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering 12-year-old gymnast Briella Welch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family is working to honor the life of their young daughter who recently passed away. Jim and Jodi Welch say their 12-year-old daughter, Briella, had strong faith in God and strong love for her friends and family. Briella also had a...
KELOLAND TV
Stretch of dry days ahead
Though it’s cold enough for snow today, it’s another dry day in Sioux Falls. That’s something we haven’t had a lot of this winter. So far Sioux Falls is at its seventh wettest winter on record. But, we are in the middle of a dry spell.
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
Bulls and Broncs built for the entire family
Two of the most popular events in rodeo will take center stage this weekend in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR extricated the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
1 dead,1 critically injured in motorcycle crash
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motorcycle vs SUV crash Saturday afternoon
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
kelo.com
Sunday morning fire at 3-story apartment building in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multifamily dwelling on the 700 block of West 18th Street Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in the lower level of a 3-story apartment building. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, which took about ten minutes, others from the department searched the building. Multiple occupants were found on the first & second floors and were evacuated without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The residence did not have a sprinkler system.
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
KELOLAND TV
Police searching for man involved in early morning pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit. Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been...
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
KELOLAND TV
Pamper yourself at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort spa
What’s keeping you and your sweetheart from catching the next flight to a tropical destination to celebrate Valentine’s Day among palm trees, peaceful beaches, and perfect pools of warm blue water? I mean besides the cost of airfare, finding someone to watch your kids for a long weekend and that big project you have to finish at work. Hold on now! Because today’s guests shared the perfect remedy for that achy feeling you’ve got right now. Greta Stewart is the marketing director at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and Lyn Bartlett is the director of The Spa at Grand Falls that rivals anything you will find down south. They stopped by to tell us about their many services and amenities that will have both you and your special someone pampered to perfection.
KELOLAND TV
Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
