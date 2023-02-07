ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

Max410 at The Waters Edge opening soon in Glenville

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Max410 at The Waters Edge is set to open on Thursday, February 9 at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville. The restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner service.

In November 2022, Max410 announced it was relocating from the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. In December, the restaurant announced that it would be taking over Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville.

The Waters Edge Lighthouse officially closed on December 31. Around that same time, the owners of Signal 30 BBQ in Cohoes announced that they will be opening a new restaurant in Van Schaick called Durrant’s at Van Schaick , taking the place of Max410.

New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam

Max410 at The Waters Edge has released its new menu featuring seafood, steak, chicken, duck, soup, salads and some tavern fare. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page .

Reservations are highly recommended. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 370-5300.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

