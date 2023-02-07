ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
californiaexaminer.net

California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism

The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Two Distinct Penalties For Brothers Were Given Friday In Court

South Dakota: For their involvement in a kidnapping and assault in 2019, two brothers were sentenced in federal court on Friday. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were found guilty of kidnapping and domestic violence committed against a young woman on the Pine Ridge reservation in July 2019 in October 2022. Jesse,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy