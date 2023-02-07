Read full article on original website
Family displaced after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home moves back in
Less than a week after a Gwinnett County family thought they could lose their home when a car crashed into it, they’re moving back in.
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
Preliminary report released for plane that made emergency landing on Buford highway
BUFORD, Ga. — The National Traffic Safety Board released new details Friday on what forced pilots of a single-engine plane to make an emergency landing on a highway in Buford last month. The incident happened on Jan. 24, when the small plane shut down all lanes of I-985 in...
Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
Gunfire erupts outside of Decatur Walmart as police search for suspects on loose
DECATUR, Ga. — Panic unfolded in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon after police responded to calls of an active shooter outside of a Walmart in Decatur. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the emergency 911 calls at 3580 Memorial Drive. When they arrived however, they were unable to find any shooting victims or suspects, police said.
All lanes of Ga. 400 back open after tractor-trailer catches fire in Sandy Springs
There is no word on how long the highway will be shut down.
North Georgia residents wake up to downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
Cat jumping on top of fridge causes Georgia apartment fire
Investigators say a cat is the cause of an apartment fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Clarkesville.
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
Firefighters reunite with dog they rescued, brought back to life from burning home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Plenty of smiles filled the Douglas County Fire & EMS Headquarters in Douglasville. For the firefighters and paramedics of the department, it was a special opportunity to reunite with a special rescuee; Knala the 6-year-old pitbull. The canine and her owners were rescued from their...
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting
ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
Power outages reported across Georgia, what to do if you don't have electricity
Is your power out? Several agencies across Georgia announced thousands of residents were without power Saturday night. As of 8:24 p.m., Georgia Power reported 1,082 customers were without power and could expect it to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. You can view Georgia Power's full power outage map here.
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
2K gallons of oil dumped into Union City storm drain, cleanup underway: officials
UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Fire crews are responding after 2,000 gallons of used motor oil and fluids were dumped into a storm drain Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Mavis Auto Care along Jonesboro Road. Officials said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Georgia's Environmental Protection Division has been notified and is also responding to the scene.
