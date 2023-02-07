ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Metro Atlanta city named safest town or small city in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago

A Georgia city is listed as the safest in the state according to a new list from Moneygeek .

Moneygeek says it analyzed crime statistics and quantified the cost of those crimes to identify the safest and least safe small cities and towns in all 50 states.

Most of the safest small cities and towns in America are in the Northeast or Midwest, Moneygeek noted.

No town in Georgia made the top 20.

Peachtree City in Fayette County was listed as the safest small city or town in Georgia. It was ranked 29th out of the 660 cities or small towns ranked.

Other Georgia cities that made the list include:

  • 29. Peachtree City, Ga.
  • 36. Milton, Ga.
  • 70. Johns Creek, Ga.
  • 79. Canton, Ga.
  • 114. Kennesaw, Ga.
  • 269. Woodstock, Ga.
  • 373. Dunwoody, Ga.
  • 386. Alpharetta, Ga.
  • 402. Smyrna, Ga.
  • 417. Dalton, Ga.
  • 437. Roswell, Ga.
  • 477. Marietta, Ga.
  • 504. Rome, Ga.
  • 510. Brookhaven, Ga.
  • 529. Lawrenceville, Ga.
  • 532. Gainesville, Ga.
  • 543. Statesboro, Ga.
  • 567. Warner Robins, Ga.
  • 584. Newnan, Ga.
  • 585. Valdosta, Ga.
  • 601. Chamblee, Ga.
  • 616. Douglasville, Ga.
  • 622. LaGrange, Ga.
  • 643. Albany, Ga.

You can find the full list here .

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
