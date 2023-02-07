Read full article on original website
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Watch Kelela Perform “Enough For Love” On Fallon
Kelela has just released her new, much-anticipated album RAVEN, which follows her 2017 debut Take Me Apart and also happens to be our Album Of The Week. Last night, Kelela stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a moving solo performance of album single “Enough For Love.” “Imma be honest wit y’all—never through this moment would become a reality,” she wrote on Instagram prior to her performance. Watch Kelela have her moment below.
Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute To Burt Bacharach With Covers Of “Baby It’s You” & “Anyone Who Had A Heart”
Earlier this week, Burt Bacharach died at the age of 94. Bacharach was one of the giants of pop songwriting in the ’60s, but his career remained relevant decades later. Bacharach continued to write giant hits well into the ’80s. In the ’90s, Bacharach formed a working partnership with Elvis Costello. Last night, Costello paid tribute to his old friend.
Hear Linkin Park’s Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”
Linkin Park has technically been on hiatus since lead singer Chester Bennington’s death in 2017, but they have found ways to pay tribute and revisit some older material. In 2020, they reissued their debut album, Hybrid Theory, with some unreleased songs, and last year they released a deluxe version of 2007’s Minutes To Midnight. Now, the nu-metal staples are sharing a previously unreleased song called “Lost” featuring Bennington’s vocals — it’ll appear on an upcoming 20th anniversary edition of 2003’s Meteora. The track also comes with an animated music video, which you can see below.
Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
Small Black – “Desert Of The Heart”
Small Black returned with a new album in 2021, and in 2023 they’re releasing a sort-of new album. Having revived an old hard drive full of music recorded around the time of their 2009 self-titled debut EP, the band retrieved a bunch of old material and expanded the EP into a full album. It’s being released as a 2xLP set, with sides C and D respectively comprising rarities and a sort of sonic scrapbook of that era. (Side D will be exclusive to the vinyl release.)
Premature Evaluation: Paramore This Is Why
At this point in Paramore’s two-decade career, the beloved pop-punk/emo band, who have influenced a younger wave of acolytes — from Soccer Mommy to Lil Uzi Vert — are so much more famous than they probably ever imagined possible. The twist? Paramore do not play pop-punk or emo anymore, and they don’t have much interest in looking backwards, except to unearth a classic with one of their admirers (see: Billie Eilish getting Hayley Williams to un-retire “Misery Business”) or to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Musicians’ 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Are Here
The Super Bowl is tomorrow, and the attendant media circus has already been underway for a while. The Super Bowl always has music-world implications, and it’ll have more than usual this year, since it marks the long-awaited return of Rihanna. The game will also feature a whole lot of musicians taking paydays to appear in flashy, expensive ads. These days, though, a great many of those ads show up online before the actual game, and you can see a bunch of them before.
