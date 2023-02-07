Read full article on original website
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Knicks Land Nets’ Mikal Bridges In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone. This year’s deadline was especially chaotic. We saw a number of moves that will radically alter the landscape of the NBA. Now, NBA fans are left to assess everything that happened. They’re also looking at everything that didn’t happen.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Anthony Davis Explains Body Language During LeBron James’ Record
Tuesday was a historic night in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most regular-season points in a career, a record that had stood for 39 years. Many wondered if it would ever be broken, but James accomplished the feat putting another feather in his cap of what has been one of the best basketball careers we have ever seen.
Denver Nuggets Trade Bones Hyland To LA Clippers
The Denver Nuggets have been quite active on deadline day in the NBA. They bolstered their second unit by acquiring Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. The team wasted very little time recouping some of that draft capital. Just hours...
Ja Morant Doesn’t Care Suns Traded For Kevin Durant
Many around the NBA had expressed the sentiment that the trade deadline would be quiet. That wasn’t the case after Kyrie Irving requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. A few days later, he became a Dallas Maverick. Kevin Durant was the next superstar to follow as he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns in a shocking trade.
Nets Land Raptors’ Pascal Siakam In Bold Trade Scenario
Trade value in the NBA can be difficult to measure. It tends to fluctuate. A player may have a certain value at a certain time. If their play declines, that value will change. Such is the nature of the NBA. For example, look at Ben Simmons. At one time, a...
Mavs Land Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins In Bold Trade Scenario
When the sun is rising, it’s always setting somewhere else. It happens in the NBA, too. All beginnings lead to an end. It’s the way of life. Sometimes, that means someone passing a torch to somebody else. All dynasties eventually crumble. Salary sheets become unaffordable, stars age, and...
Derrick White Powers Celtics To Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Sunday NBA slate, the Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 behind 23 points and 10 assists from Derrick White. Among the other Boston scorers were Sam Hauser, who tied his career high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford with 16 points, and Payton Pritchard with 12. Jayson Tatum finished with 16 points while shooting 1 of 8 on three-point attempts and just 3 of 16 from the floor.
Mavs Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
The next time you say a hypothetical NBA trade is unrealistic, stop yourself. Ask yourself if that’s really true. If the trade is blatantly uneven, you may have a point. On the other hand, if the value is roughly fair, don’t rule it out. Anything can happen in the National Basketball Association.
