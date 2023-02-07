ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis Explains Body Language During LeBron James’ Record

Tuesday was a historic night in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most regular-season points in a career, a record that had stood for 39 years. Many wondered if it would ever be broken, but James accomplished the feat putting another feather in his cap of what has been one of the best basketball careers we have ever seen.
Denver Nuggets Trade Bones Hyland To LA Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have been quite active on deadline day in the NBA. They bolstered their second unit by acquiring Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. The team wasted very little time recouping some of that draft capital. Just hours...
Ja Morant Doesn’t Care Suns Traded For Kevin Durant

Many around the NBA had expressed the sentiment that the trade deadline would be quiet. That wasn’t the case after Kyrie Irving requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. A few days later, he became a Dallas Maverick. Kevin Durant was the next superstar to follow as he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns in a shocking trade.
Derrick White Powers Celtics To Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Sunday NBA slate, the Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 behind 23 points and 10 assists from Derrick White. Among the other Boston scorers were Sam Hauser, who tied his career high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford with 16 points, and Payton Pritchard with 12. Jayson Tatum finished with 16 points while shooting 1 of 8 on three-point attempts and just 3 of 16 from the floor.
