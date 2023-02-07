Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Related
Zip Korean BBQ Looks to Be Opening at The Boulevard Mall
It would be the barbecue brand’s fourth location, and its first in Vegas
Opening at Eat Your Heart Out: Nielsen’s Frozen Custard
The EYHO location will be Nielsen's third in Las Vegas
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order Meals
Farmer Boys offers cook-to-order quality and tasty foods that meet guests’ satisfaction. It’s one thing to have a fast food restaurant where nice and delicious meals are served, but it’s another thing to have one that is quality inclined. Farmer Boys brings to Henderson the excellent foods and dining experience their fans in other locations have been enjoying. The new restaurant is opened at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy., in Henderson, Nevada.
news3lv.com
John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
rtcsnv.com
Pizza 101 with Richie Marsigliano
Slice, slice baby! It’s National Pizza Day and you can get yours for 10% off with proof of this blog story!. This week, we visited Marsigliano’s Pizzeria and More. In just 3 years of being in business, this Italian hot spot has made its mark. They’re no stranger to helping out the community. For the past few years, they have partnered with the RTC to provide discounts and free personal pizzas to our riders and operators.
jammin1057.com
8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At
Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
8newsnow.com
Making your Valentine’s Day fragrant with Aroma Retail
Las Vegas Now visits The Smelly Bar at Aroma Retail, where owners Jim and Cristina Reding share gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. Be sure to take advantage of their Special Offer: Receive 20% off our Wax Melter from now until Valentine’s Day with code: SWEETHEART. Plus, visit the Smelly Bar and receive free local pickup and free gift with purchase.
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
news3lv.com
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
vegas24seven.com
Mandalay Bay Introduces Retro by Voltaggio to Las Vegas this Spring
Celebrity Chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio to Debut New Concept During. Hit television stars, judges and celebrity chef icons Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will unveil Retro by Voltaggio at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino this spring. The one-year culinary residency will deliver a classic American family-style dining concept, capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements that will blend to create a high-energy dining destination.
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
Eliminating Vegas Resort & Ticket Fees, Best Super Bowl Parties & More Historic Neon Restored!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the elimination of ticket and resort fees. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You can...
Fox5 KVVU
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day.
Las Vegas resource center for those facing medical hardship continues to help community
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During Black History Month, 8 News Now will be highlighting remarkable community members. Rosalind Jamerson has been helping provide the community with wheelchairs, patient care lifts, and other medical supplies for free for nearly two decades. Jamerson does it through Medtyme, a local community relief and resource center for those who […]
A day in the life of a Beatles-themed neighborhood
A quiet Henderson neighborhood has a surprise in store around every corner -- streets names with Beatles references.
City to host hiring fairs for open positions
The city of Las Vegas is hosting numerous job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers and Safekey site leaders and assistants. Preregistration is not required, but is recommended.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson. According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”. In a message shared on...
Comments / 0