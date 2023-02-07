ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade

As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

Longtime Tigers pitcher agrees to deal with Cubs

Longtime Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs, The Athletic reported Friday. The terms of the deal were not immediately reported. Fulmer, who turns 30 next month, was traded to the Tigers from the New York Mets along with pitcher Luis Cessa in exchange for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more

If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker

Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
Yardbarker

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers exactly what they need

The Lakers desperately needed shooting at the trade deadline, and they went out and got it by acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell, who's back with the team that drafted him second overall in 2015, could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy