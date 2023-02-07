ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing

No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
STRUTHERS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
explore venango

Man Accused of Smuggling Meth, Heroin Into Venango County Prison

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old man allegedly smuggled methamphetamine and heroin into the Venango County Prison last Friday afternoon. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Jason Karl Burnett, of Hampton, Georgia, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, February 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison in drug case

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 9, to serve 24 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge, and he will not be prosecuted in a second drug case as part of a plea agreement. Rico Hakeem Scott, 32, of Pittsburgh was sentenced in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Inmate Who Failed to Return to Jail

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

