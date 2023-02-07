Read full article on original website
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
Hazardous Chemicals from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, a Drinking Water Source for Over 5 Million PeopleEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Father, son accused of shooting Youngstown man indicted along with three other suspects
A father and son who are accused of shooting a Youngstown man were indicted in court on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and his father, 36-year-old Alexander Mercado were indicted on multiple charges. Mercado was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications and one count of Inciting Violence,...
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing
No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
Youngstown man facing new charges in connection to fatal Warren shooting
The Youngstown man charged in connection to Sunday's murder in Warren was indicted Thursday.
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges
A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
Grand jury indicts men for egging on suspects in Campbell shooting
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell.
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Car Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull a car out of a ditch with his pickup in Clinton Township. According to a...
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
Mahoning County Indictments: Feb. 9, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
Youngstown man pleads not guilty to murder charge
The Youngstown man charged in Sunday's deadly shooting in Warren appeared in court Wednesday
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
Court document sheds light on arrest of reporter at East Palestine derailment briefing
A reporter for a cable news organization is free on bond following his arrest during Wednesday’s media briefing announcing an end to the evacuation of the area around the East Palestine train derailment. According to an affidavit filed by East Palestine Police Detective Dan Haueter, 34-year-old Evan Lambert was...
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
Man Accused of Smuggling Meth, Heroin Into Venango County Prison
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old man allegedly smuggled methamphetamine and heroin into the Venango County Prison last Friday afternoon. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Jason Karl Burnett, of Hampton, Georgia, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, February 6.
Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison in drug case
A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 9, to serve 24 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge, and he will not be prosecuted in a second drug case as part of a plea agreement. Rico Hakeem Scott, 32, of Pittsburgh was sentenced in...
Man shot, killed in Northview Heights
A 47-year-old man from McKeesport was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.
Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Inmate Who Failed to Return to Jail
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.
