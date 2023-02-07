Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Alabama offers versatile Theodore defender Cameron Pruitt
Theodore High School’s junior defender, Cameron Pruitt earned an offer from Alabama Friday, continuing his hot streak on the recruiting trail. Pruitt is a 2024 recruit with more than 25 Division 1 offers. His fast rise on the recruiting front will take him from not being rated on any of the major recruiting sites to most likely a four-star at worst in the coming months.
Auburn fan’s sign on ESPN’s College Gameday makes apparent reference to Darius Miles
A sign being held up by an Auburn fan making an apparent reference to a capital murder charge against former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was shown Saturday on ESPN. “Bama has more players in court than on the court!,” the sign read. The network’s “College Gameday”...
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport
Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night
Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Wind Advisory / Severe Weather Outlook
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Coosa- Tallapoosa-Chambers-Elmore-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Barbour- Including the cities of Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Talladega,. Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville,. Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Tuskegee,. Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, and Eufaula. 231 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM...
Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
Locksmith shot and killed during argument at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. Birmingham police have identified the victim as Darnell Puldokas, 36, of Michigan. Investigators say the customer was later taken into custody and booked for murder. Detectives will present the case to Jefferson County district attorneys to see if charges will be filed. ORIGINAL:. Birmingham police...
200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
Alabama high school teacher charged with distributing obscene material of a child
A Lincoln High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his Hoover home. Owen Hardin Stallworth III, 27, is charged with distribution of obscene material of a child. School officials said Thursday afternoon he is no longer employed by the system. He was taken into custody as part of an...
Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
