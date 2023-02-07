ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers versatile Theodore defender Cameron Pruitt

Theodore High School’s junior defender, Cameron Pruitt earned an offer from Alabama Friday, continuing his hot streak on the recruiting trail. Pruitt is a 2024 recruit with more than 25 Division 1 offers. His fast rise on the recruiting front will take him from not being rated on any of the major recruiting sites to most likely a four-star at worst in the coming months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night

Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Wind Advisory / Severe Weather Outlook

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Coosa- Tallapoosa-Chambers-Elmore-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Barbour- Including the cities of Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Talladega,. Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville,. Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Tuskegee,. Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, and Eufaula. 231 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Locksmith shot and killed during argument at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. Birmingham police have identified the victim as Darnell Puldokas, 36, of Michigan. Investigators say the customer was later taken into custody and booked for murder. Detectives will present the case to Jefferson County district attorneys to see if charges will be filed. ORIGINAL:. Birmingham police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy