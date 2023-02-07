Read full article on original website
Rescuers save baby trapped under collapsed building in Turkey
Rescue teams pull a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building almost 68 hours after a massive earthquake hit Hatay, Turkey. Another rescue team found four members of the same family alive under debris in Adiyaman, Turkey.Feb. 9, 2023.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
In a Syrian village that was devastated by the earthquake, a newborn and a toddler were rescued.
According to family members and a physician, villagers in a northwest Syrian village digging through a collapsed building uncovered a wailing baby whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried beneath the rubble from this week's deadly earthquake.
Family pulled from collapsed home in Syria after earthquake as crowd cheers rescuers
As crews search for survivors in the remnants of a massive 7.8 earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria, spirits were lifted when an entire family was rescued from under the rubble.
Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'
Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week's earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed nearly 21,000 people
In earthquake rescues, noisy gear and digging, then silence
They lifted slabs of cement with enormous cranes and smashed rubble with jackhammers. Then, they stopped. Silence. Key to detecting the faintest noise that could be the sign of a survivor buried beneath rubble from Monday's quake in Turkey and Syria . Among the wreckage of a collapsed 14-story building in the Turkish city of Adana, the shriek of an whistle pierced the noise every few minutes on Wednesday. Rescue workers hollered for quiet, and listened for any hint of voices from the debris. Hundreds of people watching hushed.During one moment of digging, Volunteer Bekir Bicer uncovered a crushed...
Newborn baby reportedly rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria
Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Watch live: Turkish rescuers search through night for survivors after earthquake devastates Diyarbakir
Watch live as rescue teams in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir search into the night for survivors after a deadly earthquake struck on Monday 6 February.More than 7,200 people are reported to have died in the aftermath of the quake, which also devastated northern Syria.In the hours and days since, rescue efforts have been ongoing in the hardest-hit regions, with footage of many adults and children being freed from the rubble shared online.At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as tremors shook the region, with the city of 250,000 people about 150 miles from the epicentre.Rescuers...
Rescuers in "race against time" to find survivors of deadly quake
Rescue workers are in a "race against time" to find survivors trapped beneath the rubble of buildings that collapsed during Monday's deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The big picture: Survivors and first responders described scenes of horror and shock as they attempted to dig through the debris to try to rescue those heard calling out beneath the rubble.
Mexico sends its beloved dog search and rescue teams to Turkey
Mexico is sending its beloved search and rescue dogs to Turkey, to help find survivors in the rubble following Monday's devastating earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in the country.
2014 photo of US rescue dog misrepresented after Turkey earthquake
CLAIM: A photo shows a white-haired dog covered in dirt who helped rescue at least 10 people in Turkey after an earthquake struck the country on Monday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image was taken in 2014 by a Reuters photographer after a deadly mudslide near Oso, Washington. It shows a rescue dog named Tryon who searched for victims after the destruction.
Hopes wither amid bitter cold as rescuers race to find earthquake survivors in Turkey
Standing in front of the flattened remains of a 10-story building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a man anxiously waits for news about his friend Mustafa, who is trapped beneath the rubble.
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (AP) — Precious hours have turned to tense days across earthquake-hit southern Turkey as fewer people are pulled alive from the rubble. While family members watch rescue workers shift to recovery, they also face an awful truth: that it’s unlikely they’ll ever be reunited with their missing loved ones. In Nurdagi, a city of around 40,000 nestled between snowy mountains some 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the epicenter of the quake, throngs of onlookers — mostly family members of people trapped inside — watched on Thursday as heavy machines ripped at one building which had collapsed, its floors pancaked together with little more than a few inches in between. Mehmet Yilmaz, 67, watched from a distance as bulldozers and other demolition equipment began to bring down what remained of the building where six members of his family — including three children and a three-month-old baby — were trapped. The operation there had become one not of rescue, but of demolition.
Rescuers work for second day to find quake survivors as death toll surpasses 5,000
ADANA and ISTANBUL, Turkey — Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday, in a second day of work racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region, and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Freezing...
