Dude Ranch in Northern Colorado Listed as Top 12 in the Country
What makes a Dude Ranch a "Dude" Ranch? Apparently in the early 1900s the word "dude" had a bit of a different meaning than it does today. A “dude” was a city person. A dude ranch is where city people can go to learn about ranch life. Colorado...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado-Estes Park announces move to new location
Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado has opened its new location at 320 E Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park. The move allowed the company to consolidate from two previous locations in Estes Park and bring all its agents and resources under one roof. The new location is home to top-performing agent...
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Neighbors argue cement plant must close down
Boulder County is investigating CEMEX for an alleged increase in truck activity at its cement plant after its mining operation was shut down. Richard Hackett, communications specialist for Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting, confirmed that the department sent a letter to CEMEX Feb. 7 requesting information related to complaints at the Lyons Quarry cement plant.
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
KDVR.com
Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early
The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to enter a halfway house. Alex Rose reports. Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to...
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley
All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Wildfire Homes offer opportunity for ownership
In the early months of 2022, Wildfire Homes opened their first two condominium buildings up to occupancy for members of the Estes Park workforce community, hoping to fulfill their dreams of home ownership. With eight top-quality condos varying from one, two or three-bedroom spaces in each building, it didn’t take long for units to be sold with a long list of individuals awaiting their chance to get their own.
Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Coffee Hour with the League
Laurie Dale Marshall, Executive Director, EVICS Family Resource Center, will be the guest speaker for the League of Women Voter’s Zoom coffee hour Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Marshall will about speak about the needs of local families and how EVICS — Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
A picture is worth a thousand words
A child sitting on an adult’s lap at the Fort Collins Book Fest Feb. 3. The Book Fest is held in the Old Town Library in Fort Collins.
