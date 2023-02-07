ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
K99

This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado-Estes Park announces move to new location

Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado has opened its new location at 320 E Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park. The move allowed the company to consolidate from two previous locations in Estes Park and bring all its agents and resources under one roof. The new location is home to top-performing agent...
The Longmont Leader

Neighbors argue cement plant must close down

Boulder County is investigating CEMEX for an alleged increase in truck activity at its cement plant after its mining operation was shut down. Richard Hackett, communications specialist for Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting, confirmed that the department sent a letter to CEMEX Feb. 7 requesting information related to complaints at the Lyons Quarry cement plant.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early

The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to enter a halfway house. Alex Rose reports. Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to...
LOVELAND, CO
K99

How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Wildfire Homes offer opportunity for ownership

In the early months of 2022, Wildfire Homes opened their first two condominium buildings up to occupancy for members of the Estes Park workforce community, hoping to fulfill their dreams of home ownership. With eight top-quality condos varying from one, two or three-bedroom spaces in each building, it didn’t take long for units to be sold with a long list of individuals awaiting their chance to get their own.
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Coffee Hour with the League

Laurie Dale Marshall, Executive Director, EVICS Family Resource Center, will be the guest speaker for the League of Women Voter’s Zoom coffee hour Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Marshall will about speak about the needs of local families and how EVICS — Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success...
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy