Berkeley County, SC - The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special briefing with Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles; on Wednesday, February 15th, with special guest speaker Alexis Georgeson, VP Communications & Government Relations for Redwood Materials. Registration and networking will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the presentation starting at 9:00 a.m. at South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center at Trident Technical College.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO