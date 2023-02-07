Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
kicdam.com
Weather Causing Infrastructure Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Municipal Utilities says this week’s temperature fluctuations is causing the soil to move, and that has caused at least four water main breaks. Sheldon also dealt with a leak this week that created an outage for several blocks – we’re not sure what caused that one.
kicdam.com
Carleen A. Launderville, 71, of Alta
A Funeral Mass for 71-year-old Carleen A. Launderville of Alta will be Monday, February 13th at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Curt Berkland, 59, of Ruthven
Services for 59-year-old Curt Berkland of Ruthven will be Tuesday, February 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church on Monday, February 13th from 4 PM to 7 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0