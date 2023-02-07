ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Coffee Hour with the League

Laurie Dale Marshall, Executive Director, EVICS Family Resource Center, will be the guest speaker for the League of Women Voter’s Zoom coffee hour Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Marshall will about speak about the needs of local families and how EVICS — Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success...
Experiential Education

The Estes Park Schools has developed such an excellent experiential learning program that other schools come here to study what we are doing. It is impressive that children as young as first grade are learning an appreciation of knowledge and why it is important. “First Grade students are learning about...
Book your free tax service appointment today

Albert Einstein once said, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.”. Unluckily for Albert, he didn’t have access to AARP Tax-Aide volunteers at the Estes Valley. Library. Luckily for you, you can now book your appointment for free tax return service. Through April...
Senior Center hosts noon concerts

The Estes Park Senior Center has begun a regular schedule of live music, thanks to organizer Renee Hodgden, of RE/MAX Mountain Brokers. Nick Wagner played for the crowd on Tue. Jan. 24, Old Time Spirit performed Wed. Feb. 8, and next Tue. Feb. 14 Roy Dearen is going to lay down classic hits from the 60s and 70s.
Oratorio Society Chamber Orchestra in Concert

The Estes Valley Chamber Orchestra, an Oratorio Society of Estes Park ensemble, will present two concerts of revered masterpieces on Friday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 25th at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Presbyterian Church of the Rockies. The programs will consist of Schubert’s Symphony...
Wildfire Homes offer opportunity for ownership

In the early months of 2022, Wildfire Homes opened their first two condominium buildings up to occupancy for members of the Estes Park workforce community, hoping to fulfill their dreams of home ownership. With eight top-quality condos varying from one, two or three-bedroom spaces in each building, it didn’t take long for units to be sold with a long list of individuals awaiting their chance to get their own.
