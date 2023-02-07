ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections

The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Phoenix traffic almost made the Eagles late for the Super Bowl

The intensity of Phoenix traffic ahead of Super Bowl LVII nearly made the Philadelphia Eagles arrive late to their own game. Before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, they had to conquer another foe: Phoenix rush-hour traffic. Ironically, football...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Andy Reid’s conservative approach immediately backfires in hilarious fashion

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to go for a field goal, and it backfired tremendously in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 features two of the most electric offenses in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That was evident after each team scored a touchdown on their opening drives of the big game on Sunday. Given how it was going, both teams would have to score nearly every drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy