Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
MLB news: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs may have finally broken the dam on the remaining MLB relievers who still haven’t signed this offseason. That and tidbits about the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets highlights this quick roundup of MLB news and notes. MLB news: Michael Fulmer added to Chicago Cubs...
Patrick Mahomes baseball career: Everything to know about Chiefs QB in MLB
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once a three-sport high school athlete. MLB organizations wish he chose baseball. Patrick Mahomes eventually went to Texas Tech, where he starred as the team’s starting quarterback and played on the baseball team — at least for a few years. Yet,...
Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections
The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
Phoenix traffic almost made the Eagles late for the Super Bowl
The intensity of Phoenix traffic ahead of Super Bowl LVII nearly made the Philadelphia Eagles arrive late to their own game. Before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, they had to conquer another foe: Phoenix rush-hour traffic. Ironically, football...
MLB news: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Andrew Chafin
It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and the New York Mets are ready for their big part in the big game. Also, the Toronto Blue Jays make a bullpen depth signing as part of today’s MLB news and notes roundup. New York Mets news: Another Super Bowl commercial tease. To...
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
What was the result of the coin toss at Super Bowl 2023?
One of the best prop bets in the Super Bowl is the result of the coin toss, and for those of you that bet tails, you came out a winner on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs called tails in the coin toss for Super Bowl 57. Kansas City won...
MLB news: Derek Jeter’s new job, fake Ronald Acuña rumors, Dodgers cheating allegations, and more
Derek Jeter has a new job, the Dodgers may have cheated and some fake Braves Ronald Acuña rumors surfaced. All that and more from a busy Super Bowl weekend…in baseball. Sure, Derek Jeter may not look like THAT guy anymore, but he still has plenty of influence in Major League Baseball.
Andy Reid’s conservative approach immediately backfires in hilarious fashion
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to go for a field goal, and it backfired tremendously in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 features two of the most electric offenses in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That was evident after each team scored a touchdown on their opening drives of the big game on Sunday. Given how it was going, both teams would have to score nearly every drive.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0