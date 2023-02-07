FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish & Wildlife Department has received reports of sightings of mountain lions in the Fort Hall area. Winter conditions have pushed wildlife to lower elevations near reservation roads and residential areas, posing a potential hazard to motorists and residents. Chad Colter, Fish & Wildlife Director, stated, “The presence of mountain lions who are following food sources is common due to the large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along Interstate 86 from Pocatello to American Falls. We are urging the community to be aware and cautious during this time.” Please be fully aware of your surroundings if you are outside. In addition, pets should be indoors when possible. If a mountain lion sighting occurs, please contact the Fort Hall Police Department Dispatch at (208) 238-4000.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO