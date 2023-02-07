Read full article on original website
Related
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Idaho Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Idaho has its fair share of delicious barbecue joints around the state but Hellfire Barbecue in Idaho Falls takes fall-off-the-bone meat to the next level. This restaurant features a variety of meats that have been smoked for up to 16 hours and foods you will find yourself craving for weeks to come. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself.
3 things to know this morning – February 10, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
Mountain lions sighted in Fort Hall area
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish & Wildlife Department has received reports of sightings of mountain lions in the Fort Hall area.
Police search for Portneuf Wellness Complex vandals
The Portneuf Wellness Complex will have to cover the cost of someone's inconsiderate fun.
eastidahonews.com
Retired teacher who knits hats for children in need surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few weeks ago about a woman named Marty. It said:. Marty retired from teaching school many...
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes issue warning about mountain lion sightings, urge people to keep pets indoors as much as possible
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish & Wildlife Department has received reports of sightings of mountain lions in the Fort Hall area. Winter conditions have pushed wildlife to lower elevations near reservation roads and residential areas, posing a potential hazard to motorists and residents. Chad Colter, Fish & Wildlife Director, stated, “The presence of mountain lions who are following food sources is common due to the large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along Interstate 86 from Pocatello to American Falls. We are urging the community to be aware and cautious during this time.” Please be fully aware of your surroundings if you are outside. In addition, pets should be indoors when possible. If a mountain lion sighting occurs, please contact the Fort Hall Police Department Dispatch at (208) 238-4000.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
eastidahonews.com
Police officer to compete in MMA fight with help from his trainer from sheriff’s office
REXBURG — A local police officer is headed to a cage to fight this weekend in front of thousands of spectators with the help of his trainer, who works for a local sheriff’s office. The Fierce Fighting Championships XXIV, which is live mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting, is...
ksl.com
Multiple dogs found severely neglected, given to Idaho animal shelter
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were "severely neglected" and is asking the community for help. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received eight severely neglected and emaciated Great Danes and mixes. An animal shelter employee said there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home and did not make it to the shelter.
Deceased female found near residence on Fort Hall Reservation
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a call of a deceased female at a residence on Broncho Road within the Fort Hall Reservation.
Pedestrian struck by van at busy Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m. The adult female pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested after crashing into two vehicles then hiding in a dumpster
POCATELLO — A man police say hit two vehicles in two separate hit-and-run crashes before hiding in a dumpster has been charged with multiple crimes. KC Joe Coffey, 30, faces two felony charges for leaving the scene of an injury crash and misdemeanor charges for possessing an open container, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announces new public affairs manager
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially announce Echo Marshall as the new Public Affairs Manager.
eastidahonews.com
Man police say broke into an auto parts store and attempted to steal items faces four felonies
POCATELLO — A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after being linked to a burglary at a Pocatello auto parts store. Phillip Rudd Carter, Jr., 60, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, concealment of evidence and two counts of burglary, court records show. Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
eastidahonews.com
ISU professor helping NASA with training, preparation for 2025 moon mission
POCATELLO — An Idaho State University professor is helping train the astronauts who will take part in NASA’s 2025 crewed mission to the moon. Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, associate professor of geosciences at ISU, is a member of NASA’s Joint EVA Test Team (JETT) 3, according to a news release from the university. The team has been tasked with preparing the astronauts for the Artemis III mission by running mission simulations on earth.
Police and sheriff's deputies respond to elk invasion this morning in Pocatello, Chubbuck
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. At one point police and sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway because the elk were crossing the road. ...
1 in custody after possible shooting
According to Chubbuck Police, at 5:20 p.m. an adult male was taken into custody, and officials believe there is no further on going threat to the community.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly pulling a gun on another man
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man police say pulled a gun on another man during an argument faces a felony charge. Scott Roger Christ, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. Police reports show Pocatello officers received a 911 call reporting an assault...
SWAT team deployed, people evacuated, Yellowstone Avenue shut down in Chubbuck in response to possible shooting
CHUBBUCK — A SWAT team has been deployed, people are being evacuated and Yellowstone Avenue has been shut down because of what police are calling a possible shooting near the Chubbuck fire station. The incident may have involved shots being fired around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and appears to have since evolved into a standoff situation involving a suspect and law enforcement officers at an apartment building near the Chubbuck fire station on the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue. ...
Comments / 0