ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers possible early evening

Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight to ten inches of snow.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD: Morning fire at Knoxville College leaves behind heavy building damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call for a building on fire at Knoxville College Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 8:52 a.m. Mark Wilbanks, assistant fire chief with KFD, said in a release, firefighters arrived to the scene just before 9 a.m. and found a building in the back of the property quickly filling with smoke.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBIR

KFD: Knoxville College building catches fire

According to Knoxville Fire, the fire started around 9 a.m. Saturday. KFD said the call reported several people fleeing the building. No injuries were reported.
WBIR

North Knoxville community open house explores several projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members in North Knoxville met Thursday at the Fulton High School library to discuss several upcoming projects that would impact the area. One of the biggest they discussed was the new Public Safety Complex, which will soon be home to the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, the City Pension System office and the backup E-911 center. KFD started moving into the complex in January.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued tonight ahead of tomorrow’s system

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12 a.m. Monday. Winter Weather Advisories issued for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties. Cloudy skies are forecast for the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy