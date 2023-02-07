Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Young boy dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, suspect vehicle outstanding
PHOENIX — An adolescent boy died Saturday evening after getting struck by a lifted truck in a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 67th Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. and found the juvenile in the street with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seeking community help identifying skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is asking the community to help identify the man whose skeletal remains were found by a hiker at South Mountain Park and Preserve on Jan. 14. Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the individual, who is believed to have been...
AZFamily
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police investigate in-custody death of man being taken to hospital
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man in Phoenix police custody died on the way to a hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a damage incident around 6 p.m. near 44th Street and McDowell Road when a caller said a man was allegedly breaking windows and acting erratic.
KTAR.com
17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a...
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk's death, they're asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk's heirs.
KTAR.com
Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after crash
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said. The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Initially, the crash blocked the HOV, left...
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
KTAR.com
Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment
PHOENIX — A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer on two counts of felony endangerment after an incident that occurred last summer. During a traffic stop on July 2, then-officer Kaylon Hall allegedly fired two gun shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as it drove away, according to a press release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney.
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
